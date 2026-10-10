WWE Money In The Bank Match Order Set for Tonight

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship opens WWE Money in the Bank tonight, with the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match reportedly closing the show, according to Viper Reports.

WWE confirmed the opener on SmackDown, where Michael Cole revealed the title match will start the show. The event begins at 6 p.m. ET from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, streaming on the ESPN app in the United States and on Netflix elsewhere. Reigns enters as a -900 favorite in our Money in the Bank betting odds.

The placement contradicts an earlier report from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, which had Reigns vs. Knight as the main event after WWE first discussed ending the night with the men’s ladder match. The Wrestling Observer notes that opening with the title match makes a same-night cash-in by the ladder match winner less likely, because the winner can’t rest up and then cash in on a vulnerable champion later in the show. WWE hasn’t publicly named a main event.

Reported match order

Only the opener is confirmed by WWE. The rest comes from Viper Reports, and the order can change before bell time.

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed Women’s World Championship triple threat: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Bron Breakker vs. Kevin Owens vs. Penta vs. Je’Von Evans vs. CM Punk vs. Trick Williams

What’s at stake

Knight earned the shot after Reigns retained against Penta on Raw in Mexico City and Knight dropped him with a BFT once the show went off the air. Reigns issued the challenge as he left the ring, and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made it official the next morning. Knight has framed the match as do or die for his WWE future, and Reigns told him on Raw he would break him on Saturday.

The Women’s World Championship triple threat exists because Vaquer crashed Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan on Raw, attacked both women and forced Pearce to put all three in the match. Vaquer took the title from Morgan on WWE’s South American tour, and Morgan has admitted The Judgment Day has become stagnant. Her stablemate Perez is in the women’s ladder match.

Femi vs. Reed grew out of Reed’s return from injury at Sunday Night’s Main Event, where he went after Femi during Femi’s bout with Breakker. Stratton filled the last women’s ladder spot on SmackDown by beating Candice LeRae and Tatum Paxley.