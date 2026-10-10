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WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Betting Odds

ByAndrew Ravens

Roman Reigns is a heavy favorite to retain the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight at Money in the Bank.

BetOnline odds list Reigns at -900, implying a 90% chance he walks out with the title. He opened at -1000 and climbed as high as -1500 before money came in on Knight.

Bron Breakker and Roxanne Perez lead the way in the ladder matches. The show takes place Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

World Heavyweight Championship

  • Roman Reigns (c): -900
  • LA Knight: +500

Women’s World Championship Triple Threat

  • Stephanie Vaquer (c): -400
  • Liv Morgan: +200
  • Becky Lynch: +500

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

  • Bron Breakker: -200
  • Kevin Owens: +200
  • Penta: +200
  • CM Punk: +900
  • Trick Williams: +900
  • Je’Von Evans: +2500

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

  • Roxanne Perez: -400
  • Lash Legend: +200
  • Tiffany Stratton: +300
  • Lola Vice: +1200
  • Sol Ruca: +1200
  • Jacy Jayne: +1400

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed

  • Oba Femi: -400
  • Bronson Reed: +250

Breakker has moved from -110 to -200, a 66.7% implied chance of winning the briefcase. Perez has jumped from -150 to -400. Kevin Owens has also climbed from +300 to +200.