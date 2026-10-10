WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Betting Odds

Roman Reigns is a heavy favorite to retain the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight at Money in the Bank.

BetOnline odds list Reigns at -900, implying a 90% chance he walks out with the title. He opened at -1000 and climbed as high as -1500 before money came in on Knight.

Bron Breakker and Roxanne Perez lead the way in the ladder matches. The show takes place Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns (c): -900

LA Knight: +500

Women’s World Championship Triple Threat

Stephanie Vaquer (c): -400

Liv Morgan: +200

Becky Lynch: +500

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Bron Breakker: -200

Kevin Owens: +200

Penta: +200

CM Punk: +900

Trick Williams: +900

Je’Von Evans: +2500

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Roxanne Perez: -400

Lash Legend: +200

Tiffany Stratton: +300

Lola Vice: +1200

Sol Ruca: +1200

Jacy Jayne: +1400

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed

Oba Femi: -400

Bronson Reed: +250

Breakker has moved from -110 to -200, a 66.7% implied chance of winning the briefcase. Perez has jumped from -150 to -400. Kevin Owens has also climbed from +300 to +200.