Money In The Bank Puts Reigns’ Title Streak On The Line

WWE’s 17th annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view airs Saturday, October 10, live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Roman Reigns defends the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight in the featured match, with both ladder matches still finalizing their fields.

Key Points

High Stakes Matches: Roman Reigns defends the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, while the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches each carry a guaranteed future title opportunity.

Roman Reigns defends the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, while the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches each carry a guaranteed future title opportunity. How to Watch: Saturday, October 10, 6 p.m. ET, streaming live on ESPN in the United States and Netflix internationally.

Thematic Overview

This is the first Money in the Bank to air on ESPN, and WWE built the show around a challenger who has never beaten Roman Reigns one-on-one. Both ladder matches remain in flux heading into the show, with one spot left in each bracket to be decided on the final SmackDown before the event.

Full Match Card

Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight – World Heavyweight Championship

– World Heavyweight Championship Bron Breakker vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Penta vs. CM Punk vs. TBA – Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

– Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend vs. TBA – Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Additional matches expected. Check back for updates.

Match Previews

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

Knight has built his entire case around a stat he keeps repeating: Reigns has never beaten him clean.

The challenge: Knight attacked Reigns immediately after the champion retained the World Heavyweight Championship over Penta, and WWE made the title match official in the aftermath.

Knight attacked Reigns immediately after the champion retained the World Heavyweight Championship over Penta, and WWE made the title match official in the aftermath. The history: Knight has credited Reigns for everything he has accomplished, but insists their past encounters only went the champion’s way because of outside interference.

Knight has credited Reigns for everything he has accomplished, but insists their past encounters only went the champion’s way because of outside interference. The flashpoint: Knight mocked Reigns’ “OTC” nickname on Raw, telling the champion it really stands for “One Tremendous Coward,” a line that spread quickly on social media.

Knight mocked Reigns’ “OTC” nickname on Raw, telling the champion it really stands for “One Tremendous Coward,” a line that spread quickly on social media. The wrinkle: The faction known as 946 abducted Solo Sikoa during Raw fallout, pulling Knight’s attention toward Bloodline business even as he heads into the biggest match of his career.

The faction known as 946 abducted Solo Sikoa during Raw fallout, pulling Knight’s attention toward Bloodline business even as he heads into the biggest match of his career. What’s at stake: Knight gets the one-on-one shot he has wanted, while Reigns looks to shut down the argument that he can’t beat Knight without help.

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Five men have punched their tickets, with one spot still open heading into the show.

The field: Bron Breakker, Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams, Penta and CM Punk have all qualified, with Penta viewed internally as a strong favorite to win following his rise up the card.

Bron Breakker, Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams, Penta and CM Punk have all qualified, with Penta viewed internally as a strong favorite to win following his rise up the card. The last spot: The final entrant comes out of a triple threat between Cody Rhodes, Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens.

The final entrant comes out of a triple threat between Cody Rhodes, Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens. What’s at stake: The winner earns a guaranteed world title opportunity to cash in at any time over the next year.

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The women’s bracket has taken shape with a mix of veterans and rising stars.

The field: Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Jacy Jayne, Roxanne Perez and Lash Legend have all qualified for the match.

Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Jacy Jayne, Roxanne Perez and Lash Legend have all qualified for the match. The last spot: The final entrant comes out of a triple threat between Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae and Tatum Paxley.

The final entrant comes out of a triple threat between Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae and Tatum Paxley. What’s at stake: Like the men’s match, the winner walks away with a guaranteed shot at a women’s title of their choosing.

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, October 10, 2026, 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 10, 2026, 6 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana Streaming: ESPN (United States), Netflix (International)

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