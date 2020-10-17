Ben Carter Reportedly Headed To WWE After Receiving Interest From AEW

It looks as though Ben Carter is headed to WWE.

Ben Carter has had a very eventful last couple of months. He made his AEW debut in September, competing on an episode of Dark and in a match against Scorpio Sky on the late night Dynamite special. In late September he then tested positive for COVID-19.

Carter had reportedly draw interest from both AEW and WWE but it appears the young up-and-comer is headed to WWE.

Miro noted on a recent video game stream that AEW “had lost” Ben Carter to “the Dark Side”.

“We lost Ben Carter. Ben Carter is lost. He’s gone to the dark side,” said Miro. “I mean, good luck to Carter. All the best to him. I was really impressed with his stuff.”

Miro seems to spoil on his latest Twitch stream that Ben Carter has joined WWE.

pic.twitter.com/vwK4vlhTlK — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) October 16, 2020

Carter is from the UK but trained at Seth Rollins and Marek Brave’s wrestling school. It is possible he could be headed to the NXT UK brand.

Shortly after debuting for AEW, Carter spoke with Fightful about having played against Fulham F.C, the football club Tony Khan is the President of.

“I met him when for the first time when I wrestled Ricky Starks on AEW. It’s crazy that Tony [Khan] is basically the equivalent of Vince McMahon. Because he’s so easy to talk to and the fact that I’ve played soccer, at a high level all my life, I’ve actually played against [the Fulham Academy] when I was playing for my [island of Jersey], we went over and played [Fulham], the sports director of [Fulham]. So, I’m having these back and forth conversations just spitting football with him.”