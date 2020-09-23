Brian Cage Says He’s Sick, Deletes Social Media Post

Brian Cage mentioned on social media that he’s not feeling well just hours after AEW announced the cancelation of the main event for Wednesday’s Dynamite episode.

Originally, Cage, Lance Archer, and Ricky Starks vs. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and Will Hobbs in a six-man tag team match was booked for this show, but it got nixed after Archer tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the news in a post on social media.

Now, Cage is saying that he’s not feeling well, but is staying in good spirits. In the same post, he issued his first comments about the match being nixed.

Cage posted on both Twitter and Instagram after the Dynamite changes. It should be noted that just because Cage said he’s sick doesn’t mean that he has COVID-19. He has since deleted the post.

Cage wrote, “Not feeling very well, but still looking GOOD! Best body guy even while sick and out of then gym [flexed biceps emoji] #machine #swolverine #redcon1 #bodyguy #luchaundergroundunderwear.”

The change to the main event caused AEW to book a World Heavyweight Title Match with Moxley putting it on the line in singles action against Eddie Kingston.

Lance Archer Tests Positive For COVID-19, Jon Moxley Reacts