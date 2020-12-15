Charlotte Flair Appearing on ‘Straight Up Steve Austin’ Season 2

Charlotte Flair will be a guest on the upcoming second season of Straight Up Steve Austin on the USA Network.

On Straight Up, Stone Cold and his celebrity guests get real, heading out to different cities across America to take part in one-of-a-kind adventures, while swapping stories about their lives and careers. There’s no studio and no cue cards – just ‘good old-fashioned American fun.’

- Advertisement -

Straight Up Steve Austin: Season Two premieres Monday, January 11th following WWE Raw. Below, you can view the trailer featuring season two guests Charlotte Flair, Brett Favre, Ice-T, Steve-O, Tiffany Haddish and more.

Charlotte Flair is not scheduled to compete at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.