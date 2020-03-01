Closer Look At Cody’s Neck Tattoo, Brandi Gives Her Opinion

Cody Rhodes debuted a new neck tattoo before yesterday’s AEW Revolution PPV. The tattoo has drawn strong reactions, both positive and negative, from fans.

AEW posted the following closer look at Cody’s new ink recently:

A closer look at the new ink of @CodyRhodes.

Courtesy of @craigbrocktattoo @inkanddaggertattoo pic.twitter.com/XmMoe1UqgS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 1, 2020

Brandi Rhodes was asked about the tattoo during the post-event media scrum last night. The former leader of the Nightmare Collective is not a fan of Cody’s new ink.

“I’m the one person that doesn’t like the neck tattoo, I don’t like it,” Brandi said. “I’ve said it, there it is.”

“I know a lot of wives like to be really hands-on,” Brandi said. “My husband makes his own decisions. He’s allowed to make his own decisions. So, if I decided to do something crazy, he can just let me make my own decisions.”

Brian Pillman Jr. offered up an interesting reason as to why Cody put the tattoo in a hard-to-cover place.

Simple. He's wearing it on his neck so it's always visible, can't be covered up easily. It's symbolic of him going "all-in" on his brand and his company and not having a backup plan. It means he's literally got his neck on the line for AEW and his family. SKIN IN THE GAME!!! https://t.co/7MpqXPbDtw — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) March 1, 2020

GoFundMe Started For Cody’s Tattoo Removal

Some feel so strongly about Cody’s tattoo that they have started a GoFundMe to have it removed.

“Cody just unveiled a horrible tattoo on AEW Revolution. The tattoo clearly was a major factor in him losing his match against MJF, and it’s just really really ugly. I’m sure Cody is embarrassed and probably regrets it. Let’s raise some money so Cody can afford to get it removed,” a description of the GoFundMe readds.