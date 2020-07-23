Thursday, July 23, 2020

Cody Says “There’s Nobody Greater” Than Rey Mysterio

Cody praised Rey Mysterio in a recent interview.

By Ian Carey
Cody Rey Mysterio

In wrestling storyline, Rey Mysterio recently had his eyeball extracted at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. In reality, the 45-year-old is said to be working without a contract at the moment. The angle might serve as a way to write him out off of television if he does not re-sign.

AEW’s Cody recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about Mysterio. Cody said if there is one thing he and Chris Jericho can agree on, it’s that there is nobody greater than Rey Mysterio.

“The one thing Chris Jericho and I can agree on is that there is nobody greater than Rey Mysterio,” Cody said about his WrestleMania 27 opponent. Mysterio also wrestled in the main event of All In, Cody’s event in conjunction with ROH that led to the creation of AEW.

“There are people I give a lot of credit for helping me build my career, and they’re not always the obvious ones. Dusty and Dustin, of course they were involved, but they’re family. Rey Mysterio, I don’t even know if he remembers, but he changed my whole career. Rey, Randy Orton and Big Show are three people that put a great deal of work into carving out my skills as a wrestler. I didn’t know nearly as much as they did, and I still don’t. They were very important to me.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Mysterio was asking WWE for a raise. He is said to have been told that the company is not handing those out at the moment.

The full interview with Cody can be read here.

