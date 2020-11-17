Darby Allin: “I Slept In My Car” Before Winning TNT Championship

AEW star and new TNT Champion Darby Allin recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former EVOLVE and Independent star discussed a number of topics during his time on the programme. These would include winning the TNT title from Cody Rhodes.

Darby Allin defeated Rhodes at the Full Gear PPV to become the new TNT Champion and the ‘Face of TNT.’ Allin has previously discussed his turbulent life in past interviews and why he chose to live a Straight Edge lifestyle. Beyond that, Darby Allin had to struggle as a ‘starving artist’ type to get ahead in his pursuit of a pro wrestling career. From the interview it’s clear that it is something he never intends on forgetting.

Darby Allin on his Roots

- Advertisement -

The skate, hardcore punk and sXe ethos is underpinned by a ‘don’t forget your roots’ mentality. Darby Allin lives by this mantra. “Leading up to the pay per view? I purposely slept in my car. [That was] instead of sleeping in the hotel that they got for us” Darby would reveal on Busted Open Radio.

“I wanted to remind myself of just how sh*tty things were. So I slept in there and the weather in Jacksonville is still so much more muggy than other places. It was just a reminder to myself. You don’t need to forget where you came from just because this week’s huge. To keep it? It makes you want to fight more. So now I’m grateful to have this house with 13 acres and a wrestling ring downstairs. [Also] skate ramps and a bunch of crazy sh*t.”

Who do you want to see Darby Allin defend his TNT Championship against? Do you think Cody Rhodes will get another shot down the line?