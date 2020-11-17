Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Darby Allin: “I Slept In My Car” Before Winning TNT Championship

The TNT Champion discusses keeping his roots as he ascends the wrestling ladder

By Jake Jeremy
Darby Allin
AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin

AEW star and new TNT Champion Darby Allin recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former EVOLVE and Independent star discussed a number of topics during his time on the programme. These would include winning the TNT title from Cody Rhodes.

Darby Allin defeated Rhodes at the Full Gear PPV to become the new TNT Champion and the ‘Face of TNT.’ Allin has previously discussed his turbulent life in past interviews and why he chose to live a Straight Edge lifestyle. Beyond that, Darby Allin had to struggle as a ‘starving artist’ type to get ahead in his pursuit of a pro wrestling career. From the interview it’s clear that it is something he never intends on forgetting.

Darby Allin on his Roots

- Advertisement -

The skate, hardcore punk and sXe ethos is underpinned by a ‘don’t forget your roots’ mentality. Darby Allin lives by this mantra. “Leading up to the pay per view? I purposely slept in my car. [That was] instead of sleeping in the hotel that they got for us” Darby would reveal on Busted Open Radio.

“I wanted to remind myself of just how sh*tty things were. So I slept in there and the weather in Jacksonville is still so much more muggy than other places. It was just a reminder to myself. You don’t need to forget where you came from just because this week’s huge. To keep it? It makes you want to fight more. So now I’m grateful to have this house with 13 acres and a wrestling ring downstairs. [Also] skate ramps and a bunch of crazy sh*t.”

Who do you want to see Darby Allin defend his TNT Championship against? Do you think Cody Rhodes will get another shot down the line?

Darby Allin
Darby Allin

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (11/16): McIntyre vs. Orton For The WWE Title, RETRIBUTION

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of RAW before Survivor Series this...
Read more
WWE

WrestleMania Main Event, Randy Orton Fined, Prime Time Episodes Added To WWE Network

The current plan for the main event of WrestleMania 37 remains WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Edge. According WrestleVotes, WWE has also...
Read more
WWE

The Undertaker Appearing On Hot Ones To Eat “Wings Of Death”

The Undertaker is set to face what may be his gravest challenge to date. The Dead Man is doing...
Read more
WWE

Mark Henry Reveals More Backstage Info from Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently discussed WWE releasing Zelina Vega. The story broke over the weekend and is the hottest...
Read more
Wrestling News

More Details On Zelina Vega’s WWE Release, Internal Resentment

More details have emerged regarding former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega's recent release. Zelina Vega's refusal to adhere to WWE's...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Darby Allin: “I Slept In My Car” Before Winning TNT Championship

AEW star and new TNT Champion Darby Allin recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The former EVOLVE and Independent star discussed...
Read more
Impact

More Impact Contracts Expiring, Preview For Tonight’s Show

Tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling will feature fallout from this weekend's Turning Point event and the final appearance from The Rascalz. We...
Read more
WWE

Mark Henry Reveals More Backstage Info from Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently discussed WWE releasing Zelina Vega. The story broke over the weekend and is the hottest...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (11/16): McIntyre vs. Orton For The WWE Title, RETRIBUTION

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of RAW before Survivor Series this...
Read more
WWE

Updated Card For WWE Survivor Series With Roman Reigns’ New Opponent & Other Changes

There have been some changes to the card for Sunday's WWE Survivor Series PPV. The biggest thing to note...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Wins WWE Title On RAW

After having several matches over the last few months on pay-per-view, WWE decided to book a rare WWE Championship bout on Monday...
Read more
WWE

The Undertaker Appearing On Hot Ones To Eat “Wings Of Death”

The Undertaker is set to face what may be his gravest challenge to date. The Dead Man is doing...
Read more
WWE

Nia Jax Criticized For COVID-19 Comments

Nia Jax has found herself under fire from fans thanks to comments she made regarding COVID-19.  People all over...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC