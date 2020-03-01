Dustin Rhodes Moving To Tag Division With QT Marshall & Brandi

Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall are entering the tag team division and will be managed by Brandi Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes lost to Jake Hager last night at AEW Revolution. Following the match, Rhodes spoke to the media backstage at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. During the post-event media scrum, Rhodes announced that he is moving to the tag team division. He also announced QT Marshall as his new partner.

“I’m a little bit upset right now, not going to lie about,” Dustin said backstage.

“I think it may be time for me to reach out and take a partner, for a little while,” Rhodes continued. “QT Marshall has been there with the Nightmare Family for quite some time and I want to give him a chance.”

“You are going to be seeing a lot of us together. It’s going to help my body tremendously.”

Dustin then said they have a secret weapon and that weapon is Brandi Rhodes.

“Brandi will also be there as our manager and help us on our path,” Dustin continued.

“The Natural Nightmares maybe,” Dustin said regarding a possible team name.

Rhodes and Marshall teamed up recently on AEW Dark and defeated the team of Peter Avalon and Shawn Spears.

Dustin’s post-event media scrum can be viewed below: