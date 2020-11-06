Eddie Kingston Contemplated Retirement Before Joining AEW

Eddie Kingston will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear on Saturday. Before the big card, Kingston spoke with NY Post about contemplating retirement in 2019. He said he decided against it due to wanting to make his niece and nephew proud.

“I believe God sent my niece and nephew to me not to stop wrestling because he knew good things were gonna happen,” said Kingston.

Things were particularly difficult for Kingston back in March as well. With no independent wrestling shows taking place, he was forced to sell some of his belongings in order to make the mortgage payments on his place in Orlando.

“I think probably another month I would have sold the house and moved back to New York and back to my parents’ place until I could get a regular job and, you know, get my own apartment,” he continued.

Eddie Kingston's improbable 18-year wrestling odyssey to chance at AEW glory https://t.co/M3lOzutNFs via @nypostsports — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020

Then in July, Kingston wrestled Cody in a match for the TNT title. His promo and match that night impressed AEW enough to sign him to a contract. Signing with AEW after having had many ups and downs in his career took an emotional toll on him.

“I just started crying in the car,” Kingston said. “I didn’t understand why I was crying and my girlfriend was just like, ‘Let it go, let it out because you reached a goal. You did it.’ I was like, damn. I was gonna be broke and homeless and back living with my parents. It hit me then. I just started bawling in the car and apologizing for crying. That whole New York tough guy thing, I can’t let anyone see me cry.”

Kingston continued to talk about the storyline between him and Moxley, noting that much of what he has said in his promos about their history is true.

“We were at a bar in Philadelphia after one of his last shows [with Chikara] and I was so happy for him and I was giving him hugs,” Kingston said. “I was like, ‘Good for you, man. You get to buy your mom a house.’ I was so happy for him. And he’s like, ‘Hey Eddie, the inmates are gonna run the asylum.’ I’ll never forget that. And what happened? Nothing, nothing.”