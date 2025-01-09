Every WWE Royal Rumble You Can Watch on YouTube for FREE

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s most anticipated annual events, featuring thrilling over-the-top-rope elimination matches that determine who will go on to headline WrestleMania.
For fans looking to relive the excitement or catch up on past Rumbles, YouTube offers a treasure trove of free content. Let’s explore the Royal Rumble matches and highlights available on the platform.
Full Royal Rumble Matches
While complete matches aren’t always the norm on YouTube due to copyright restrictions, there are quite a few exceptions that fans can enjoy in their entirety from the official WWE YouTube channel:
- 1988 – Men’s
- 1992 – Men’s
- 1994 – Men’s
- 1995 – Men’s
- 1996 – Men’s
- 1997 – Men’s
- 2000 – Men’s
- 2008 – Men’s
- 2009 – Men’s
- 2010 – Men’s
- 2012 – Men’s
- 2013 – Men’s
- 2014 – Men’s
- 2015 – Men’s
- 2016 – Men’s
- 2017 – Men’s
- 2018 – Women’s
- 2018 – Men’s
- 2019 – Women’s
- 2019 – Men’s
- 2020 – Women’s
- 2020 – Men’s
- 2021 – Women’s
- 2022 – Men’s
- 2022 – Women’s
- 2023 – Men’s
- 2023 – Women’s