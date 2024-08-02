WWE SummerSlam: Will Roman Reigns Return?

At WrestleMania 40: Sunday, Roman Reigns’ 1,316-day run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion ended, marking the finish to one of the greatest stories in modern WWE history. Not long after this monumental moment, it became apparent that Reigns would not be appearing anytime soon, leaving fans all the more eager to see him again.

Though absent from WWE programming, Reigns has not been taking things easy. The former World Champion was spotted the week after his Philadelphia defeat filming a comedy heist film with Keke Palmer. Reigns has also been training hard in the gym ahead of his inevitable return to the squared circle.

But when will this return come? Well many believe that the Tribal Chief’s comeback will be at SummerSlam this Saturday in Cleveland.

One more day until the return of Roman Reigns #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/FTkPi08QV7 — Wrestlelamia.com (@wrestlelamia) August 2, 2024

Roman Reigns. Mr. SummerSlam.



The guy who has the most iconic SummerSlam moments of all time.



SummerSlam 2024 is about to join this list ? pic.twitter.com/YNDbzfAbs0 — tribal chief ??? | Fan Account (@luireigns) August 1, 2024

The stage is set. The challenge laid out. Next weekend, Our Tribal Chief Roman Reigns returns to WWE. Bloodline warfare is upon us folks and I could not be more excited. #SmackDown #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/nGzypKotQx — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) July 27, 2024

It’s worth remembering that Reigns has a history of huge moments at the Biggest Party of the Summer. It was in 2018 that Reigns ended the 504-day reign of Brock Lesnar as Universal Champion, a reign that now pails in comparison to the Head of the Table. Just two years later, Reigns would return from a hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’d be just one week later that he’d capture the Universal Title.

But what would a Roman Reigns return look like at SummerSlam 2024? If he does make an appearance, it’ll almost certainly be in the Undisputed WWE title match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa. In Reigns’ absence, Sikoa has laid claim to being the Tribal Chief and has made a series of remarks about Reigns himself. From claiming Roman Reigns will never return to essentially daring Reigns to show-up, stating in a promo that if Reigns has a problem with Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline, he knows where to find him.

The Bloodline Civil War of the summer of 2023 proved popular with fans, and the Cleveland Browns Stadium could be the epicenter of a second conflict. With the recent arrivals of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, there are more family members than ever before, ensuring a much wider conflict than what fans saw last year.

Of course, the question then is who would Reigns recruit to his side, especially given his past treatment of his own kin. While Jimmy Uso (a victim of Sikoa’s Bloodline) may fall back in line with Roman, it’s hard to see Jey Uso returning to SmackDown and aligning with the brother and cousin who did him wrong. Interestingly enough, Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga, is reportedly in Cleveland, with some speculating his debut could come with Reigns’ return.

But there’s also another option that few have considered; that Reigns isn’t returning to confront Sikoa and his allies, but to align with them. After all, Sikoa will be facing Cody Rhodes, the man who ended Reigns’ run on top, a fact that the former champion will not have forgotten.

Will Roman Reigns return at WWE SummerSlam this weekend, and if so what role will he play in the fate of the Undisputed WWE Championship?

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on the Tribal Chief.