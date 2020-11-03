Tuesday, November 3, 2020

FTR Believes The Build To Their Full Gear Match ‘Could Have Been Better’

FTR members Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have opened up about their disappointment in AEW's build towards their match against The Young Bucks at Full Gear.

By Steve Russell

FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have expressed their disappointment in how AEW has built towards their Full Gear matchup against The Young Bucks.

Speaking with WrestleTalk, the team opened up about their feelings, reflecting on their long-standing issues with The Young Bucks.

“We begged for our release from WWE for two years, and I’m not saying that with any bitterness. We begged for our release from WWE because of this match… Am I happy with the build? I think the build to this match could be a little bit better,” said Harwood. “Obviously when you’re an artist, you think that your piece is the most important piece in the whole museum and I do believe that. I don’t know if that comes off as selfish or not, but we believe that our piece in the AEW art is the most important art in the museum of Full Gear.”

Harwood argued how the build for their Full Gear clash “could have been a little bit better.” He believes AEW could have devoted more time to the feud, which would ultimately make the pay off more special.

FTR Want To Steal The Show

Despite this, Dax Harwood stressed that all four wrestlers have committed “every ounce of effort into these next few weeks” as AEW heads towards Full Gear. He explained how they are doing all they can to underline the storyline’s importance, wanting to make it as meaningful and satisfying for the fans as they want it to be for themselves.

“[…] I think that at Full Gear, you’re going to see quite possibly the greatest tag team match of all time… This match is super important to us. I wish the build could have been a little bit better, but I’ll tell you this, the next few months should be fun.”

Wheeler confessed how, after waiting for so long to stand opposite the Young Bucks, he can’t quite believe Full Gear is right around the corner. He admitted he is tense about the bout before sharing that he hasn’t felt this way about a match since FTR wrestled American Alpha and DIY back in NXT.

“We have dreamed about being the best tag team in the world and proving it to the point where nobody can ever deny that,” Wheeler said. “We hope this match can be a defining tag team match for our generation.”

“No One On That Show Can Follow Us”

Cash Wheeler then echoed his partner’s thoughts regarding AEW’s build for their clash: “[…] the build hasn’t been exactly what I hope it would be, and maybe we won’t main event Full Gear, but we are going to guaran-Goddamn-tee that no one on that show can follow us after that and there’s nothing left standing.”

He promised how fans watching are going to be exhausted following their bout as they leave everything in the ring in their efforts to deliver “the best tag team match they are ever going to see.”

FTR face off against The Young Bucks at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view on November 7, 2020, from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. If The Young Bucks lose, they can never challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships again.

ViaWrestleTalk

FTR Believes The Build To Their Full Gear Match 'Could Have Been Better'

