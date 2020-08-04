Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Gallows & Anderson Trying to Lure AJ Styles Back To Impact Wrestling

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have shared AJ Styles' reaction to their signing with Impact Wrestling before revealing they want to convince Styles to join them.

By Steve Russell
The OC
The OC: AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Former WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have made it clear: they want to see AJ Styles back in Impact Wrestling. Speaking with Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda, The Good Brothers also shared Styles’ reaction to their decision to sign with Impact Wrestling.

Luke Gallows revealed how Styles called them when he “knew that it was actually confirmed.” He acknowledged how Styles’ WWE schedule is so hectic and that they, in turn, have been “busier than we’ve ever been.”

He revealed how they’d been occupied putting plans in place, but Styles let them know he was happy for them and their decision during a phone call. Gallows then noted how neither he nor Anderson “ever actually went to AJ for advice on whether we should do it or not.”

At this point, Karl Anderson chimed in with their ultimate ambition. According to him, he and Luke Gallows want to entice Styles back to Impact Wrestling, where he once enjoyed several years as one of their top stars.

“Ultimately, we’re going to talk AJ Styles into coming back to IMPACT. That’s what we’re doing every single day. We’re texting him and telling him to come back.”

AJ Styles recently moved to SmackDown following issues with Paul Heyman on Monday Night RAW. He subsequently won the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

After appearing on Slammiversary, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows recently made their Impact Wrestling in-ring debut, which you can see below:

ViaSportskeeda

