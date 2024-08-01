Watch: Latest Call Of Duty Trailer Shows WWE Superstars In Action

Wrestling fans and gamers alike have gotten their latest look at the new Call of Duty season which features three of WWE’s top Superstars. This unlikely collaboration features Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Rey Mysterio entering the hit shooting/war game franchise.

In the newest trailer, fans can see the trio of Superstars use guns, as well as some of their signature moves. While Rhodes and Mysterio are available to purchase and play, Ripley is available as part of the Call of Duty Season 5 Battle Pass.

.@WWE royalty enters the Call of Duty ring for the first time ?

????? "Mami" @RheaRipley_WWE

? "The American Nightmare" @CodyRhodes

? "Master of the 619" @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/R1pwV36sYh — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 31, 2024

The game’s fifth season kicked off on July 24 with more than just new playable characters. Slam Deathmatch is a unique twist on traditional Team Deathmatch, focusing on finishing moves. While weapons can down enemies, points are only earned by executing Finishing Moves, which will be randomized WWE Finishing Moves in upcoming matches. This particular mode is exclusively during the in-game WWE SummerSlam event, that started on July 31.

Working with Call of Duty is a huge collaboration for WWE which has allowed three of its Superstars to flex their muscles outside of your standard WWE 2K video game. Even Arn Anderson has been pleased by the crossover, as the WWE Hall of Famer is pleased to see the in-game Cody taking his viral ‘pulled out the glock’ promo to heart.

