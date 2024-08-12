Watch: Deadpool’s Viral Dance Recreated in WWE 2K24

MARVEL Comics’ resident Merc With A Mouth Deadpool has made it into WWE 2K24 with a viral dance straight from his new blockbuster movie. The unique entrance in WWE’s latest video game comes from the opening credits to Deadpool & Wolverine and sees the popular character bust a move to N-Sync’s Bye Bye Bye. His titantron includes footage of the opening credits in question.

Deadpool & Wolverine sees two of MARVEL’s most popular characters team up in an effort to save their reality from the sinister and powerful Cassandra Nova.

- Advertisement -

Deadpool & Wolverine (And Wrestling)

The connection between pro wrestling and Deadpool & Wolverine goes deeper than one creative user of WWE 2K24. The film features several actors from past MARVEL movies reprise their roles, including Tyler Mane as Wolverine adversary Sabretooth. Before entering Hollywood, Mane competed in WCW and teamed with Vinnie Vegas (the future Kevin Nash) as Big Sky. The film also sees Aaron Reed replace Vinnie Jones as the Juggernaut. Reed was in FCW as a developmental talent under the name Lift Sawyer but never made it to the main roster.

One wrestler the film doesn’t feature is Kevin Nash, despite The Russian being a part of the hit movie. The Russian is an enemy of The Punisher that Nash played in 2004’s The Punisher, but is portrayed in Deadpool & Wolverine by Billy Clements. On a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, Nash addressed the role being recast.

“That doesn’t even … that looks nothing like the character I played. That looks nothing like the Russian. It looks like they gave somebody a favor.”

Want all the latest from the world of WWE 2K24 and other wrestling video games? Check out our Gaming hub for the biggest stories from the world of video games.