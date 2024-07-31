Best WWE 2K24 CAWS: AEW Stars, Legends, and More

One of the best parts of any WWE game is the CAW (Create-a-Wrestler) system, with some incredible uploads being shared each year.

From AEW stars to WWE legends, the community creations are top-notch every time a WWE 2K game comes out, and 2K24 is no different.

- Advertisement -

Here’s a look at some of the best WWE 2K24 CAWs out there right now and which creators you need to be following to get them.

AEW Stars

Adam Copeland (Edge)

Creator: Valoween

Tag: #Valoween

Adam Copeland, of course Edge during his WWE tenure, is another CAW that you need to be looking for if you want some Rated-R Superstar in your 2K this year.

- Advertisement -

This creation from Valoween is absolutely fantastic and perfectly captures Copeland’s AEW look.

Darby Allin

The Darby Allin CAW from RebelCaws is absolutely incredible, there’s no other way of saying it. Rebel has NAILED it in terms of the look for the skateboarder turned pro wrestler and daredevil and you NEED to download it if you’re a fan of the former TNT Champion.

Creator: RebelCAWs

Tag: RebelCaws, darbyallin, and AEW

Darby Allin is uploaded! Just this version for now. Moveset copied from Fight Forever. Thanks to Status for helping me bypass the image points. His arm tattoo still isn’t perfect but it’s close enough. I gotta move on, I don’t have time for this anymore. See ya around ?? #WWE2K24… pic.twitter.com/Knqpux4jT1 — RebelCaws (@RebelCaws) May 7, 2024 - Advertisement -

Will Ospreay

Creator: Defract

Tag: Defract, Ospreay

Defract’s Will Ospreay model is another fantastic addition to your CAW downloads in 2K24, with the British star’s model bearing a striking semblance to his modern All Elite in-ring style.

Will Ospreay is available now on Community Creations



?Use the search tags:

– Will

– Ospreay

– Defract



Huge thanks to @BigRighteous for the moveset! ? pic.twitter.com/GvDTzMu5B9 — Defract (@Defract) March 26, 2024

WWE Legends

Kane 98

Creator: WhatsTheStatus

Tag: KANE98ALT

Kane’s 1998 look has been uploaded as a CAW almost flawlessly by WhatsTheStatus. If you’re doing an Attitude Era Universe mode or you just want to have some classics downloaded then the Big Red Machine is well worth a look.

NEW! #WWE2K23 Upload To Community Creations!



? Kane '98



? Search Tag ? KANE98ALT or TokyoTaco or WhatsTheStatus

? Collaboration with @jayFlint



? INCLUDES

? Custom Portrait

? Commentary (Kane)

? Ring Announcer Name (Kane)

? Half Sleeve Attire

? Full Sleeve Attire

?… pic.twitter.com/LCQPvV5iJ6 — ??????™ (@WhatsTheStatus) June 3, 2023

Owen Hart

Dr Gorilla Nuts did a great job with the Canadian wrestling legend here, who you can only play is officially right now in AEW Fight Forever.

Creator: Dr Gorilla Nuts

Tag: #DRGORILLANUTS