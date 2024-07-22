Pat McAfee Calls Out Critics Of His WWE 2K24 DLC Pack

Pat McAfee hit back at critics ahead of the following WWE 2K24 downloadable content.

WWE 2K24 has received some backlash for the next installment of content from their season pass. The popular video game series is set to release the Pat McAfee Show Pack on July 24. It will feature the fan-favorite Monday Night Raw Commentator and his sports talk show co-hosts Ty Schmit, Boston Connor, AJ Hawk, and Darius Butler as playable characters.

- Advertisement -

The downloadable content doesn’t have a price listed yet or is available on digital stores as a standalone. However, it’s expected to be $9.99, like the Post Malone & Friends and ECW Punk Pack from the WWE 2K24 season pass. The decision to add McAfee and his co-hosts hasn’t been universally well-received, as fans have wanted to see more active superstars or former legends in the game.

The developers of WWE 2K24 have also yet to promote the Pat McAfee Show Pack like the previous DLC additions. In response to the negative feedback, McAfee has called out the critics of his and his friends’ inclusion in the game.

The popular WWE personality reposted a Smackdown Hotel X Account tweet, which sarcastically questioned whether they were excited about the upcoming DLC. McAfee responded by calling out the critics in the internet wrestling community and saying that the Pat McAfee Show Pack won’t be released on July 24.

Some of these bumass IWC folks are calling this the worst DLC of all time..



That’s rude… Very rude.



(July 24th is not the drop date) https://t.co/Lhq9X3CZUj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 22, 2024 - Advertisement -

The DLC is still listed on the WWE 2K24 website to come out on July 24. A new announcement to reschedule the Pat McAfee Show Pack seems unlikely, as they have two more DLCs to release from their season pass and more updates to be added to the game.

Upcoming WWE 2K24 Downloadable Content

Although fans have responded negatively to the Pat McAfee Show Pack, WWE 2K developers plan to end their season pass with more legends and active superstars.

The Global Superstars Pack will be released on September 18. It will feature six current talents, including Jade Cargill, Lyra Valkyria, and Dragon Lee, who will make their debut in the WWE 2K series. The game will conclude the season pass with the WCW Pack, hitting digital stores on November 13. Wrestling legends Diamond Dallas Page, Iron Sheik, Mr. Perfect, Great Muta, and Lex Luger will return to the popular video game series to add more depth to the stacked roster.

- Advertisement -

WWE 2K24 fans may continue criticizing the developers’ choice to include McAfee and his co-hosts in their season pass. However, the following DLC, which will come later this year, has the potential to be a fantastic inclusion in the well-received wrestling game.