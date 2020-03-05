Jake Roberts Makes Appearance On AEW Dynamite, Teases Talent Arrival

All Elite Wrestling had a surprise in store for fans watching Dynamite on Wednesday night and that was Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

Cody Rhodes came out for a promo near the end of the first hour on TNT in Broomfield, CO at the 1stBank Center.

He did so to call out MJF, who beat Rhodes at Saturday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. Instead of MJF coming out, the WWE Hall of Famer did.

This is where Roberts cut a promo about how he was tired of hearing Rhodes complain and had a message for him. He won’t take on Rhodes but his client will. Roberts never revealed who his client was but referred to the person as The Dark Side.

He noted that they were here to not take the whole company but rather just Rhodes’ piece of the pie.

Roberts ended his promo by stating, “Never ever turn your back on somebody you respect or you’re afraid of” before walking away and tossing the microphone behind him as he exited the ring.

For those who may have forgotten, back at last year’s All Out, Roberts had made an appearance in an AEW video that announced some of the participants for a women’s Casino Battle Royale.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on who Roberts’ client is or when the person will be revealed.

