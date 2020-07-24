Friday, July 24, 2020

Jim Ross Talks Some Younger AEW Talent’s “Bullsh*t” Attitude

The WWE Hall of Famer has some strong words for AEW's younger talent

By Jake Jeremy
Jim Ross AEW
Jim Ross joins All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

AEW broadcaster and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently appeared on the Busted Open Radio show on Sirius XM. JR discussed a number of topics on the show, including his impressions of the young talent in AEW and how they have adapted to performing on national television.

“A lot of them come to me to ask questions,” said JR. “You gotta get beyond the fact that, ‘man, I’ve dreamed all my life that you were gonna call one of my matches.’ Okay, cool. Thank you, I’ll do my best.”

Jim Ross on Rule Changes

Ross also discussed some rules changes that have been implemented into AEW programming, some of which he is not a big fan of.

“The issue is, not everybody listens. They think that somethings [in the industry] ‘suck’. We don’t have tag ropes anymore because some of our crew think it’s lame. I think it’s bullsh*t. Heels need rules to break.”

JR would elaborate further, saying “you need shortcuts to gain an unfair advantage. It’s just common sense, it is basic human instincts. The heels when they get out and wrestle? They cheat. It’s never changed, it’s not going to change.”

“Most of them listen in and are appreciative” Jim Ross would continue. “I can tell when their eyes go off the topic. If I’m talking to you and you ain’t looking at me in the eye? You ain’t listening. So why should I waste my breath?”

Do you agree with JR? Let us know in the comments

