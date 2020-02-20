Jon Moxley Talks Debuting In WWE With The Shield

Jon Moxley was the first guest on the new official AEW podcast.

Jon Moxley was the first guest on the new official AEW podcast with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards. During the conversation, Moxley spoke about his early days on WWE’s main roster with the Shield.

“I was really lucky to have a good starting off point being in the Shield,” Moxley said during the podcast.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start,” he continued. “You can’t ask for a much better start than that.”

“It was a lot harder to break in back then. When we were in development, we had a real chip on our shoulder because we were like we’re as good as anybody up there but we’re stuck down here.”

He continued to say that NXT felt like an island where most people don’t get off.

“Even if you got the chance to go up and get on TV that you would actually break through and be successful was a lesser chance I think,” he continued.

Moxley continued to talk about how that mentality stayed with the members of the Shield when they were brought up to the main roster.

“So, same kind of mentality, when we got this tiny shred of an opportunity, we’re like nobody is taking this away from us,” Moxley said. “It was a real all for one mentality.”

The full podcast can be found here.