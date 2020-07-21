Jon Moxley Teasing Big Surprise For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley says the company has a big surprise in store for fans this week on Dynamite.

AEW’s reigning World Champion dropped the teaser during a Tuesday appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show. He was talking about what he loves about the company and the new generation of wrestlers that the company has.

He put over the athleticism that their roster has before he went into promoting the show and did so in a way to get fans pumped up for the episode by teasing a big surprise.

Moxley teased, “This Wednesday night is going to be an awesome show. I’m not going to spoil it, but I will tell you, I will give you this information. Tomorrow night on Dynamite, there will be a big surprise and one that made me exceedingly happy. Especially for kind of the more hardcore fans who kind of follow the scene around the world, you’re going to get a big surprise.”

“It will be an even more casual fan or a first-time viewer,” he continued. “It will be an absolute treat to watch. I tell you this, there will be an absolute kick-a** match tomorrow night.”

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on what the promotion has planned for the big surprise. AEW has already confirmed that Moxley will do a promo segment on the show.