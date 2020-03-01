Kenny Omega & Adam Page Retain AEW Tag Team Titles At Revolution

Kenny Omega and Adam Page will, in fact, keep the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Omega and Page took on The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event. This is where Omega and Page successfully retained the titles over the fan-favorite tag team.

AEW booked a Tag Team Battle Royal on the February 19 episode of Dynamite in Atlanta, GA. The stipulation going into the match was that the winners would become the new #1 contenders for the straps.

The Young Bucks vs. SCU vs. Private Party vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jack Evans & Angelico vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Cima & Michael Nakazawa were featured in the match.

The Young Bucks ended up winning the contest. Thus, earning the right to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Titles against Page and Omega at AEW Revolution.

Page and Omega beat SCU for the titles on the January 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite that was taped the night in the Bahamas on the Ship of Jericho on TNT.

