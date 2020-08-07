Kenny Omega Confirms Production Of AEW Video Game, Details What Fans Can Expect

Kenny Omega did an interview with Venn and during the chat, he addressed the status of the fabled AEW video game.

Omega confirmed that the game is production and put over those who are currently working on the game.

“Oof, probably officially not, but at the risk of getting myself in trouble, yes, we are in production of a video game. We have a lot of creative minds at work at the new video game right now. I think people are going to like it, and I think that what the fans are hoping for is, in fact, going to come to fruition.”

Omega stated that he’s hoping it will be like the WWE No Mercy game and WrestleMania 2000.

“I’m hoping that it really is sort of a brand new take on something that’s like the No Mercy game of old. So, if you liked WrestleMania 2000, No Mercy, VPW – we are very much hoping to recreate the same feel, the same fun-factor, the same pick-up-and-play ability of those games in the past. So, look forward to that. We are working diligently to give you guys something in the near future.”

The discussion of a possible video game for the promotion dates back to Cody Rhodes talking about it in March 2019 and then late July 2019 when Matt Jackson gave further updates.

Ever since word got out about the game, Omega, has made it known that his personal mission is to bring back the classic game engine used for famous wrestling games, which was AKI.