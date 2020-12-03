Kenny Omega Wins AEW World Championship With Help From Don Callis

In the highly anticipated rematch, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega presented a very good match on AEW Dynamite.

The special episode of the weekly All Elite Wrestling television show had a “Winter Is Coming” theme on TNT with Moxley defending the AEW World Heavyweight Title against Omega.

The main event of this show from Jacksonville, Florida went several minutes. It featured a hard-hitting yet technical style of match. Omega worked over the left knee of Moxley throughout the match, but they did have momentum swings. Moxley teased bringing in chairs despite their agreement of no weapons so instead of using them, they sat down and exchanged strikes.

- Advertisement -

Towards the end, they hit some of their signature moves. Omega caught Moxley with the V-Trigger when Mox went for an outside dive. They did a spot where Moxley sent Omega into a heater and a doctor checked as well as Don Callis on Omega.

Moxley pulled him into the ring. Callus got hit after getting on the apron by Moxley and Omega took the microphone to hit Moxley with it so Mox started to bleed. Omega hit Moxley with a few V-Triggers then the One-Winged Angel for the win.

Omega is the new AEW world heavyweight Champion. Post-match, Callis, and Omega got into an SUV just before Callis said that they would tell all on Tuesday’s episode of Imact Wrestling.

This is a pure fight of who wants it the most between these two men for the AEW World Championship!

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/b7r9PGBKxh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2020

Omega earned this title match when he beat Adam Page in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator to determine the new #1 contender to the World Heavyweight Title at last month’s Full Gear pay-per-view event.

Kenny Omega Open To AEW Having A Working Relationship With WWE