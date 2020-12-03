Thursday, December 3, 2020

Kenny Omega Wins AEW World Championship With Help From Don Callis

The highly anticipated match between Moxley and Omega was memorable.

By Andrew Ravens
Kenny Omega Don Callis
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega & Don Callis

In the highly anticipated rematch, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega presented a very good match on AEW Dynamite.

The special episode of the weekly All Elite Wrestling television show had a “Winter Is Coming” theme on TNT with Moxley defending the AEW World Heavyweight Title against Omega. 

The main event of this show from Jacksonville, Florida went several minutes. It featured a hard-hitting yet technical style of match. Omega worked over the left knee of Moxley throughout the match, but they did have momentum swings. Moxley teased bringing in chairs despite their agreement of no weapons so instead of using them, they sat down and exchanged strikes. 

- Advertisement -

Towards the end, they hit some of their signature moves. Omega caught Moxley with the V-Trigger when Mox went for an outside dive. They did a spot where Moxley sent Omega into a heater and a doctor checked as well as Don Callis on Omega.

Moxley pulled him into the ring. Callus got hit after getting on the apron by Moxley and Omega took the microphone to hit Moxley with it so Mox started to bleed. Omega hit Moxley with a few V-Triggers then the One-Winged Angel for the win. 

Omega is the new AEW world heavyweight Champion. Post-match, Callis, and Omega got into an SUV just before Callis said that they would tell all on Tuesday’s episode of Imact Wrestling. 

Omega earned this title match when he beat Adam Page in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator to determine the new #1 contender to the World Heavyweight Title at last month’s Full Gear pay-per-view event. 

Kenny Omega Open To AEW Having A Working Relationship With WWE

Latest Wrestling News

Renee Paquette Talks Starting Podcast Whilst Pregnant During COVID-19 Restrictions

AEW
Former WWE on-screen personality Renee Paquette (Young) recently discussed her pregnancy on the Oral Sessions Podcast. Oral Sessions is Paquette's newest venture; now on...
Read more

Eugene On If His Character Would Work In 2020

Wrestling News
Nick Dinsmore had a run with WWE from 2004 to 2007 where he portrayed the character of Eugene. He recently sat down for an...
Read more

MLW Fusion Results (12/2): The Opera Cup Continues

MLW
Major League Wrestling presented another episode of Fusion on December 2nd, 2020. This week's show featured two matches in the Opera Cup tournament and...
Read more

Davey Boy Smith Jr. Finished With MLW

MLW
Davey Boy Smith Jr. has finished up with Major League Wrestling. Smith participated in this year's Opera Cup Tournament, but was eliminated in the opening...
Read more

Backstage News On AEW & Impact Wrestling Relationship

AEW
AEW's Winter is Coming was an eventful show, to say the least. We saw Sting's AEW debut, which garnered mainstream headlines and was still...
Read more

News On Sting’s AEW Deal & How He Will Be Used

AEW
Sting debuted for AEW last night at Winter is Coming. Shortly after his appearance on the show, it was announced that he signed a...
Read more

Xavier Woods On His Reaction To Learning About His G4 Gig

WWE
WWE star Xavier Woods was recently named the host for the revived G4 video game brand which will be relaunching sometime in the next...
Read more

Keith Lee Details Experience Of His First Month On The Main Roster

WWE
Keith Lee impressed everyone with his performance at last year's Survivor Series PPV and then at Royal Rumble earlier this year, which resulted in...
Read more

Results

MLW

MLW Fusion Results (12/2): The Opera Cup Continues

Major League Wrestling presented another episode of Fusion on December 2nd, 2020. This week's show featured two matches in the Opera Cup tournament and...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Results: Moxley vs. Omega, Sting Debuts

AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming aired live from Daily's Place. Jon Moxley defended the AEW Championship against Kenny Omega in the main event. In...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (12/2): Ladder Match, Leon Ruff & Damian Priest Team Up

The December 2, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Leon...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results (12/1): Knockouts Tag Tournament Continues

Impact Wrestling continued the Knockouts tag team tournament this week and the X-Division title was also on the line. The promotion also announced the...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC