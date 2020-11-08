Kenny Omega Wins AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

They were tag team partners, but at AEW Full Gear, Kenny Omega and Adam Page battled it out.

The two stars wrestled a singles match as part of the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator to determine the new #1 contender to the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Impact Wrestling EVP Don Callis was on commentary as he is a long time friend of Omega.

The match saw them open the show. Both stars had their moments including Omega reversing an irish whip and hitting a moonsault off the barricade. Omega went for a powerbomb on the ramp, but Page got out of it and hit one of his own. The finish saw Omega connect with the one winged angel for the win.

There were 8 competitors in the tournament that included Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, Kenny Omega, Joey Janela, Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Wardlow, and Jungle Boy.

The first round matches saw Fenix defeat Penta El Zero M, Omega over Janel, Page beat Cabana, and Wardlow defeat Jungle Boy.

The semi-finals took place on the October 28th episode of Dynamite, which saw Page going over Wardlow in the opening contest while Omega beat Penta El Zero M in the headliner.

This is only the first match! Who takes the win in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament? @KennyOmegamanX? @theAdamPage? #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/DN31qn69Ty — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

There’s no word yet on when Omega will get a shot at Moxley for the World Heavyweight Title. The next AEW PPV event isn’t until February.