Lance Archer on Shaquille O’Neal: “I’m gonna kick you in the back of the knee and take your face off your head.”

AEW star Lance Archer recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The ‘Murderhawk Monster’ answered a litany of questions on the show, with some dynamite comments being thrown at NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaquille O’Neal recently spoke to The Athletic and stated that he would ‘love’ to come to AEW and go up against the ‘face’ of the company, Cody Rhodes. Shaq stated “I’d love to fight Cody. Write it. Print it. Text it to him. Call AEW up and tell them.”

Lance Archer took exception to the fact that Shaq wanted a shot at Cody and not someone who is a lot closer to his stature. Shaq has previously appeared for WWE and stood toe to toe with the likes of The Big Show in-ring.

Lance Archer on Shaq

“I mean, Cody IS the face of AEW” Lance Archer began on the show. “So he [Shaq] wants to be in that picture with the face of AEW. That IS Cody, and who knows what Cody’s condition is right now?”

Cody Rhodes was recently ‘written off’ television after his TNT Championship loss to Brodie Lee. It was reported that this was due to an upcoming television role elsewhere and the plan is for Cody to take on the ‘Exalted One’ Brodie Lee when he returns.

“But that’s where Shaq thinks he wants to go” Lance Archer continued. “And it’s cool. [Go on] look in a different direction Shaq. Don’t pay attention to the biggest baddest SOB on the card. Because if you’re not paying attention? I’m gonna kick you in the back of the knee and take your face off your head.”

