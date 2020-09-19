Latest On Will Hobbs Signing With AEW

AEW confirmed earlier this week that Will Hobbs had signed with the promotion.

This came after the indie wrestler recently impressed company President & CEO Tony Khan.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that his signing and ultimate push began at All Out in the Casino Battle Royale. This was after Khan was impressed by him after he originally worked for the promotion as an enhancement wrestler on AEW Dark.

In fact, Khan was hands-on in helping put together Hobbs’ match against Darby Allin on Saturday Night Dynamite last month. Khan had an idea behind the match to show that Allin could beat a physically impressive wrestler and Khan thought Hobbs performed great in that role.

The prospect first started working for the promotion back in July during a Dark TV taping and has worked several matches on the weekly show since then.

He picked up his first win when he defeated Sean Legacy on the September 8 edition of Dark. This came just days after Hobbs participated in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out. Hobbs then defeated Jessy Sorensen on this past Tuesday’s Dark episode.