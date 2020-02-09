Matt Jackson On If Marty Scurll Was Going To Be The Exalted One

Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks recently did a Q&A on his Instagram story where he answered some interesting questions such as his worst injury, if MJF is really the person he portrays on TV and more.

When asked what is the hardest part about being an EVP while also being an active performer for AEW at the same time, Matt said that the hardest part is that he gets very little time to prepare for his own matches.

The relationship between the Elite and officials from NJPW has been subject to many rumors in recent time. Though when asked if they will go back to the promotion, Jackson explained that it won’t be happening anytime soon:

“NJPW helped put us on the map and I’m incredibly proud of our body of work there over six-plus years. We will not be returning any time soon though.”

The Dark Order storyline has been one of the prominent stories of AEW in recent times. So a fan inquired if the original plans were for Marty Scurll to be revealed as the Exalted One, to which Matt simply replied with “Nope.”

Apart from this, Matt Jackson also said that Hangman Page will be the biggest star in AEW in a year and revealed that his favorite AEW match is the one between the Young Bucks and the Private Party.