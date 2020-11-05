Thursday, November 5, 2020

Miro On Hiding WWE Frustrations, Getting In Trouble For A Haircut

One of All Elite Wrestling's newest stars, Miro, has opened up about wanting to leave WWE and getting in trouble for having his haircut.

By Steve Russell
Miro
Miro (Photo: AEW)

All Elite Wrestling’s Miro has opened up about not being able to talk to anyone about being unhappy in WWE. He shared his frustrations during a recent interview on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Talk is Jericho. During their conversation, he also divulged how he had gotten into trouble with his former employer for getting his hair cut.

According to Jericho, Miro reached out to him about a year ago about his interest in potentially joining AEW. Miro then shared the difficulties he faced after he first expressed unhappiness in WWE. He revealed how news leaked, making him feel unsafe about even talking about his frustrations.

“I did ask I think about 3 years ago because there was another situation where I was unhappy,” Miro admitted. “I talked to one person. The next day the conversation was in the dirt sheets. This is the problem. Who do you go to? Who do you turn to when you are down or when you need advice? You have nobody. They are all stooges. Somehow it always leaks out and you don’t feel safe. If you don’t feel safe and you have nowhere to turn to, then you are naked out there. Thank God I have my wife.”

Miro’s Haircut

Miro revealed how he cut his hair as he had “nothing going on” in WWE. According to him, the promotion was beating him “day in and day out” as he prepared himself for shoulder surgery.

“I came back for one match and they made Big Show chokeslam me four times and chokeslam me seven times and they tried to convince me to protect my character. C’mon man. I’m not that stupid.”

Miro added how he doesn’t mind as he loves The Big Show, especially as Big Show helped put him over in the past when he “needed it.”

However, according to Miro, WWE “[…] threw a big stink about my hair. They said, ‘how dare you? How can you? Why didn’t you ask?’ Sorry, I’ll ask next time.”

Miro competed during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He defeated Best Friends’ Trent.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

Miro On Hiding WWE Frustrations, Getting In Trouble For A Haircut

