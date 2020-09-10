Miro On His AEW Promo: ‘This Was Not Just A Promo, But My Actual Feelings’

All Elite Wrestling’s latest acquisition, Miro, has stressed he “meant every word” of his impassioned promo during last night’s episode of Dynamite.

Miro followed up his Dynamite debut with a video uploaded to YouTube. He stressed how he meant everything he said, revealing how “This was not just a promo, but my actual feelings.”

In the run-up to his debut, Miro confessed he tried to make himself numb. The closer it got, however, the more excited he got. Pointing to his AEW moniker as ‘The Best Man,’ Miro explained how it’s not just a gimmick. Instead, the name reflects his feelings that he is the “best professional wrestler in the world.”

The former WWE Superstar reflected on being able to debut in AEW in front of a crowd. He stressed how “[…] unlike the other place, in AEW, we actually do have a crowd. We had about 1,000 people [at Daily’s Place] and its such a fantastic feeling being in front of them.” He noted how he had goosebumps after stepping out from behind the curtain.

Miro, formerly known as WWE’s Rusev, was revealed to be Kip Sabian’s best man during a segment of the show. During his first appearance, Miro talked about how he was finally free from being “under the same house, under the same glass ceiling with an imaginary brass ring.” He then declared his previous employers could “take that brass ring and shove it up your ass.”