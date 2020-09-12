Miro Reveals Details of AEW Debut

He’s not just Kip Sabian’s best man, he’s The Best Man. The wrestler formerly known as Rusev and now known as Miro debuted on AEW Dynamite this week. He released a video on his official YouTube channel talking about his experience with AEW so far.

“I’m definitely excited,” Miro starts the video with. “I’m just excited I have this opportunity, I’m thankful to Tony Khan that we got in contact. He got in contact, everything was fine. He’s such a good dude, he’s such a great owner. He’s very open to talk to in creative and ideas and everything.”

- Advertisement -

Miro also answered a question on how the “best man” angle came about.

“They needed a best man and they know that, you know Kip and Penelope are going to get married and congratulations to them, and who has more experience in weddings than this freaking guy? Nobody. I’ve got married 4 times, 2 in the real life, 2 in the fake life. Well, one of them I was a guest, in the last one I was a guest. The previous 3, I was the groom,” Miro said.

Rusev also revealed that one of his biggest influences in wrestling was the Sheik, Ed Farhat.

“All my NXT promos were Sheik like. So, I’ve studied Sheik day in and day out,” Rusev said. He mentioned this while discussing a dispute he had with Dave Meltzer over a Tweet Miro sent complimenting Randy Orton.

Randy Orton is the best heel ever.



Watch my thoughts: https://t.co/dDSn24pLlo pic.twitter.com/yKiZUsVtKI — Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 9, 2020

Miro’s full comments can be heard in the player below: