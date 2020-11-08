MJF Joins Inner Circle After Beating Chris Jericho At AEW Full Gear

The unlikely match between Chris Jericho and MJF took place at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

The match featured a stipulation, which was if MJF won then he could join up with the group. Jericho was a babyface with the fans and MJF a total heel. That was the dynamic of this contest. Near the end, they did some near falls with Jericho connecting with the likes of Walls and codebreaker.

- Advertisement -

The finish saw Wardlow distracting the referee and Jericho was going to hit MJF with a bat, but MJF did the famous Eddie Guerrero fake sell to roll him up. MJF is now in the group.

.@The_MJF is trying everything he can to get back his momentum. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/G7Dq7cReQv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

What a reversal on the Judas Effect! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/vxwkPc9EcY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

After a few weeks of slow build up to this match, AEW had some interesting segments in the final three weeks of Dynamite. On the October 21st show, AEW did a “La Dinner Demonair” segment.

The segment started off with both men ordering dinner while going back and forth Tension increased as they tried to one-up each other until they started signing.

Fast forward to the October 28th episode, Inner Circle held a Town Hall Meeting to determine if MJF could join up with the group. Obviously, a decision wasn’t made, but it turned out to be an entertaining segment as Eric Bischoff got to ask a question about how they would know the other wouldn’t attack them once in the group. The end of the segment saw Jericho toss out the challenge to a match at Full Gear.