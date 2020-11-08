Saturday, November 7, 2020

MJF Joins Inner Circle After Beating Chris Jericho At AEW Full Gear

By Andrew Ravens

The unlikely match between Chris Jericho and MJF took place at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

The match featured a stipulation, which was if MJF won then he could join up with the group. Jericho was a babyface with the fans and MJF a total heel. That was the dynamic of this contest. Near the end, they did some near falls with Jericho connecting with the likes of Walls and codebreaker.

- Advertisement -

The finish saw Wardlow distracting the referee and Jericho was going to hit MJF with a bat, but MJF did the famous Eddie Guerrero fake sell to roll him up. MJF is now in the group. 

After a few weeks of slow build up to this match, AEW had some interesting segments in the final three weeks of Dynamite. On the October 21st show, AEW did a “La Dinner Demonair” segment. 

The segment started off with both men ordering dinner while going back and forth Tension increased as they tried to one-up each other until they started signing.

Fast forward to the October 28th episode, Inner Circle held a Town Hall Meeting to determine if MJF could join up with the group. Obviously, a decision wasn’t made, but it turned out to be an entertaining segment as Eric Bischoff got to ask a question about how they would know the other wouldn’t attack them once in the group.  The end of the segment saw Jericho toss out the challenge to a match at Full Gear. 

Trending Articles

AEW

WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Full Gear (Video)

One WWE star decided to travel to Jacksonville, Florida to attend AEW’s latest pay-per-view event, Full Gear, and that’s Cedric Alexander. 
Read more
WWE

WWE Star No Longer Wanted To Be Part Of Retribution

Last month it was revealed that Mercedes Martinez was quietly removed from Retribution and moved back to the NXT roster.
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (11/6): Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, Survivor Series Qualifiers

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Sasha Banks defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley tonight.
Read more
Wrestling News

Paige Details Physical Abuse At The Hands of Alberto Del Rio

As Alberto Del Rio awaits trial for assault and kidnapping charges, his ex-fiance Paige has opened up about physical abuse she suffered...
Read more
WWE

WWE Announces The Undertaker Will “Bid His Final Farewell” At Survivor Series

The Undertaker will soon fade into the abyss. The Dead Man made his WWE debut at the 1990...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

MJF Joins Inner Circle After Beating Chris Jericho At AEW Full Gear

The unlikely match between Chris Jericho and MJF took place at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s...
Read more
AEW

The Young Bucks Win AEW Tag Team Titles From FTR

After years of fans wanting to see, AEW presented the first tag team match between FTR and The Young Bucks. 
Read more
AEW

Darby Allin Wins AEW TNT Title At Full Gear

Darby Allin was back in the spotlight when he challenged Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Title.  It happened...
Read more
AEW

Kenny Omega Wins AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

They were tag team partners, but at AEW Full Gear, Kenny Omega and Adam Page battled it out.  The...
Read more
AEW

WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Full Gear (Video)

One WWE star decided to travel to Jacksonville, Florida to attend AEW’s latest pay-per-view event, Full Gear, and that’s Cedric Alexander. 
Read more
AEW

Wardlow Talks First AEW Match, Pressure Being Put on Him To Perform

All Elite Wrestling star Wardlow recently appeared on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me! Podcast. The ‘bodyguard’ of Maxwell Jacob Friedman discussed a number of...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan on Eddie Kingston: “He’d Be a Great AEW Champion”

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. Khan would discuss a number of topics on the show involving...
Read more
AEW

AEW Full Gear Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for Saturday’s (November 7th) AEW Full Gear event has been finalized. The company has officially announced the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC