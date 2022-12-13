Adam Pearce Comments on Firing Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW

WWE RAW ended in chaos this week following the number one contenders match between Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley appeared to have the match in control as United States Champion Austin Theory was shown watching backstage. Lashley got the Hurt Lock in but accidentally bumped the referee out of the ring.

Lashley connected with a Spear but the referee took a moment to get back into the ring and it allowed Seth to kick out at two. Bobby screamed at the referee before setting up for a 2nd Spear. Rollins was ready for it this time and countered into the Pedigree while Lashley was in midair for the pinfall victory. Seth Rollins has earned a US Title match against Austin Theory in the near future.

After the match, Lashley lost his temper and shoved the official against the turnbuckle. WWE Official Adam Pearce had already wanted The All Mighty about striking referees and confronted Bobby about it. Lashley then decided to shove Adam Pearce and it cost him his job. Pearce fired Lashley as RAW went off the air and stormed backstage.

Pearce dropped an F-bomb during the exchange and apologized on Twitter after the show.

I sincerely apologize for my language tonight. #WWERaw — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) December 13, 2022

Byron Saxton caught up with Adam Pearce backstage after RAW went off the air and here are his comments on the matter:

“With all due respect Byron, but seriously? It just happened. You saw what happened. It would be very very premature for me to comment at this time. Thank You”.

Adam Pearce then stormed off before Byron could get another question in. Saxton tried to interview Lashley backstage as well but Bobby was in no mood to talk.