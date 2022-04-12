Adam Scherr & Buff Bagwell Get Into Verbal Spat Following CYN Diss

Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE, found himself beefing with Buff Bagwell before cooler heads prevailed.

Scherr has been at the center of controversy with the CYN promotion, which is the brainchild of EC3. The promotion has gotten its share of flak from those on social media. Some have accused CYN of being an escape for QAnon and alt-right groups.

CYN has become a bit of a joke on Twitter and Scherr has seen enough.

Adam Scherr & Buff Bagwell Trade Barbs

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell hopped on Twitter to crack a joke about CYN.

“I just joined CYN. Wait, never mind, it was just gas.”

Scherr didn’t find the joke amusing and he fired back, bringing up Bagwell’s history of legal troubles.

“Funny you gonna try and throw shade cause what you think it’s the cool thing to do. You wanna look edgy?? Cause you sure were a mark asking to take a picture with me. You should probably worry about your narrative.”

Bagwell fired back, bringing up one of Scherr’s past incidents.

“Should I have done it on the water? Adam Scherr something about glass houses. I’m open about my past mistakes, and tend not to bring others up against them. You got offended because I made a joke about something I didn’t even know you were part of because I didn’t know you.”

Scherr insisted that most of the image that Bagwell posted was fake.

“Did I get a driving ticket on a boat? Yes. The rest of that picture you posted is fake. I wasn’t with WWE, definitely didn’t spend the night in jail. Paid my ticket and went on about life.”

The former WWE Champion later called for peace with Bagwell.

“And I’ll man up right now and admit I came at you too hard. I went for the kill. And shouldn’t have. I understand you didn’t know I was a part of CYN. But imagine you being one of the boys taking shots at a place giving work to other wrestlers.

“We should be sticking together to better the industry. It’s toxic enough with the IWC. We shouldn’t be going at each other on social. Best wishes.”

Bagwell agreed, thus ending the brief Twitter spat.

“I agree we should be sticking together, but we also need to listen to the fans, even the ones we don’t like because they pay our bills. Let’s all be better, much love brother.”