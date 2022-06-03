Additional Match Planned For WWE Hell in a Cell

It looks like another match will be added to the WWE Hell in a Cell card.

The HIAC premium live event is set to go down this Sunday night (June 5). The action will take place inside Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

The card is set to have some key matches including Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins III and Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship.

It appears you can add another match to the list.

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

WrestleVotes is reporting that another match between Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin is currently planned for WWE Hell in a Cell.

In addition, the report has seemingly ruled out two matches for the event this weekend.

As of last check around 4pm today, no Usos tag title or Ricochet IC title match will be added to the HIAC card. Good news however, yet another Riddick Moss vs Happy Corbin match is scheduled to make the show. https://t.co/VbrsXHX1uC — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 3, 2022

Moss and Corbin were once tag team partners. The two started feuding after Corbin grew jealous of Moss’ Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal win.

They had a match at WrestleMania Backlash. Madcap Moss picked up the win via pinfall.

During the May 13 episode of SmackDown, Corbin attacked Moss and placed his neck through a chair. He then crushed it with the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy. Moss was stretchered out of the arena.

Madcap has been advertised to make his return during the June 3 episode of SmackDown.