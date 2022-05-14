WWE Provides “Injury” Update On Madcap Moss

WWE has given a storyline injury update on Madcap Moss.

During the May 13 episode of SmackDown, Moss had an in-ring interview. He discussed defeating Happy Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash.

Moss said he wanted to form an intergender tag team with Sasha Banks called, “Madcap Boss.” He also expressed his desire to win the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Things went awry when Corbin attacked Moss from behind. He placed a chair on Moss’ neck and crushed it with the Andre The Giant Memorial trophy, which Moss had won prior to WrestleMania 38.

WWE has given the following update on Madcap Moss:

After the show, Happy Corbin had a backstage interview and he made it clear that he has no remorse over what he did to Moss. In fact, he said he’ll do whatever it takes to make him happy.

Fans will now wait to see if this is the beginning of a new gimmick for Moss. Many believe that retaining his heel character despite going babyface was a mistake. Perhaps Moss will come back looking for revenge on Corbin with a more serious attitude.

Also, please ditch the suspenders.