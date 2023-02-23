AEW “All Access” 1-hour Weekly Show Will Air After Dynamite

AEW and Tony Khan having been teasing an “important announcement by Tony Khan” since last week.

Just minutes before the main event, Tony Khan was backstage with Renee Paquette hyping “huge news”. Khan said it was so huge, that he was letting a “major AEW star” make the announcement. Adam Cole announced that beginning in March, AEW: All Access would air on TBS after AEW Dynamite.

AEW “All Access” is unscripted

It’s an unscripted series that will follow certain AEW stars. According to Variety, the show will follow Cole, Britt Baker, DMD, Eddie Kingston, Wardlow, Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara, Saraya, Young Bucks, and Khan.

“We’re always looking for new ways to engage with fans and give them unique access to our incredible talent,” Khan said. “With the new ‘AEW: All Access’ series, they’ll have a chance to peek behind the curtain and into the lives of their favorite wrestlers like never before. To show the human side of some of these larger-than-life figures will give fans a rare perspective about who these wrestlers are when the cameras aren’t typically on.”

“AEW has such an amazingly loyal and dedicated fan base that brings in more than 4 million viewers to TBS every Wednesday night,” added Jason Sarlanis, president of Turner Networks, ID, & HLN, linear and streaming. “With ‘All Access,’ we are bringing that incredible audience a whole new way to experience the wrestling universe they love. We have a powerful partnership with Tony Khan and AEW. With this new series we are expanding the franchise in a way that invites viewers inside the world of wrestling like never before.”

Cole also had another big announcement. He’ll be returning to the ring the same night that All Access debuts.

Will you be watching AEW: All Access?