AEW Confirms Injury Suffered By A Top Women’s Division Star

Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite from Minneapolis was a noteworthy one, and one of the news items coming out of the tapings was an injury to one of the top stars in the women’s division.

Kris Statlander went from being ranked number two in the women’s division to unranked due to an injury. Statlander worked a match during the Dark tapings on August 5th and hurt her foot after a spot where she hit a big boot and landed awkwardly.

The injury was confirmed during the AEW Dynamite broadcast on Wednesday by Tony Schiavone, though he did not go into any specifics. There was then a backstage segment between AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm. The duo have been teaming in recent weeks, and Storm is currently the number one contender in the women’s division.

Storm mentioned her goal is to become the women’s champion and keep her current momentum going. Rosa mentioned they’d discuss this all at a later date.

When Will Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa 2 Occur?

Storm and Rosa previously wrestled for the AEW Women’s Championship at the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV in late June, a match won by Rosa. It would appear the two are on a collision course for a rematch at All Out in Chicago during Labor Day weekend, though that has not been confirmed. The two look to continue teaming in the tag division for the foreseeable future.

It’s also possible that All Out could be a multi-woman match. Storm is currently ranked number one, and Athena is ranked number three and in a feud with TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Who is ranked number two? None other than Britt Baker. Could there be a triple thread between Baker, Storm, and Rosa at All Out? It’s hard to imagine Baker not being in a big match on the All Out PPV show.

Since her loss to Rosa at Forbidden Door, Storm has won two singles matches (against Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura) and been on the winning side of one six woman tag (alongside Hikara Shida and Willow Nightingale) and one regular tag match (with Rosa). During last week’s Dynamite, Rosa and Storm lost a tag match to Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

