AEW Dynamite Beach Break Announced For July 3

AEW Dynamite Beach Break is set for July 3.

All Elite Wrestling has announced on X an exciting slate of matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. In celebration of Warner Bros. Discovery Shark Week, AEW Dynamite Beach Break will occur on July 3 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The event is expected to follow the aftermath of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which occurs on June 30. On X, the company also shared that the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s Tournament will continue on the episode.

One of the featured matchups will have Jeff Jarrett taking on a mystery opponent in the tournament’s quarter-finals. The wrestling legend shared an emotional promo about his relationship with Owen and why he needs to win the Owen Hart Cup on the June 22 episode of AEW Collision. It’s unclear who Jarrett will face, but it’s possible fans will get a hint as the episode draws closer.

Another important matchup announced was that Willow Nightingale will finally get a chance at revenge against Kris Statlander in the semi-finals of the tournament. The former AEW TBS Champion was betrayed by Statlander and her former manager Stokely Hathaway at Double Or Nothing on May 25. Nightingale is expected to be extra motivated to win against Statlander and to become a two-time Owen Hart Cup Winner.

PAC Opponent For AEW Dynamite Beach Break To Be Determined

In addition to the two matches announced for next week’s episode, PAC will also be in action in the semi-finals of the men’s tournament. He defeated Claudio Castagnoli on the June 19 episode of Dynamite to move forward in the competition. Unfortunately, he will have to wait until Forbidden Door to find out who the opponent will be.

Bryan Danielson will take on Shingo Takagi in the quarter-finals at the upcoming pay-per-view. The matchup has the potential to be one of the best matches on the card, with both superstars having a hard-hitting style. However, the winner will have the challenging task of facing PAC three days later on the Dynamite episode.

The July 3 episode of Dynamite has the potential to be a great show. Fans will be sure to tune in to witness how the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s Tournament continues to develop.