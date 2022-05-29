AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 Live Results & Discussion

AEW Double or Nothing airs live tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hangman Adam Page will put the AEW Championship on the line against CM Punk in the main event. Samoa Joe met Adam Cole in the finals of the men’s Owen Hart Tournament, Britt Baker & Ruby Soho battled in the women’s finals.

Doube or Nothing Results

Danhausen & Hook def. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling (Buy In)

Wardlow def. MJF

The Hardys def. Young Bucks

Jade Cargill def. Anna Jay to retain the TBS Championship

House of Black def. Death Triangle

Adam Cole def. Samoa Joe to win the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Hook & Danhausen Picked Up A Win In The Buy In

Tony Nese and Danhausen started off the action. Danhausen set up for a curse before planting him a Hurricanrana. Sterling distracted Danhausen and Nese capitalized with a Clothesline. Sterling tagged in and stomped on Danhausen in the corner of the ring.

Tony tagged back in and continued to beat Danhausen down in the corner of the ring. Hook eventually got the tag and sent Nese across the ring with an overhead throw. Hook followed it up with a couple Suplexes to Sterling and Nese before posing for the crowd. Hook was about to go for Redrum but Danhausen wanted the tag. Danhausen tagged in and put his boot on Sterling’s chest for the pinfall victory. Hook wasn’t pleased with Danhausen stealing the spotlight.

Wardlow Dominated MJF

Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s theme hit to begin Double or Nothing and he made his way to the entrance ramp to a chorus of boos. The crowd then loudly chanted “asshole!” at MJF and he flipped them off. Wardlow was escorted to the ring by security to a great reaction from the crowd.

MJF got out of the ring to begin the match as Wardlow posed on the turnbuckle. The bell rang and Maxwell got out of the ring again and mocked the crowd. MJF tried to attack Wardlow but wound up running away again. Wardlow finally caught MJF and brought him into the ring. Wardlow went for a Powerbomb but MJF bit him on top of the head.

Wardlow flexed and MJF poked him in the eye. A “f*ck you MJF!” chant broke out as Wardlow set up for another Powerbomb. MJF countered into a Hurricanrana for a one count and then pretended to be injured. MJF tried to put on the Dynamite Diamond Ring but Wardlow and the referee saw it. The referee took the ring away and MJF started trying to bargain with Wardlow. He claimed that he was going to quadruple his salary and offered a handshake. Wardlow obliged but didn’t let go and planted him with a Powerbomb.

The crowd wanted more and Wardlow hit Maxwell with another Powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Wardlow asked the crowd if they wanted another one and he connected with a third Powerbomb. Wardlow delivered two more Powerbombs but opted not to go for the cover. Wardlow hit some more Powerbombs for the pinfall victory and the crowd erupted. A stretcher was brought down and MJF was put in a neck brace and (hilariously) and oxygen mask. He was then stretchered backstage by AEW security and Pat Buck. After the match, Tony Schiavone announced Wardlow is signed with All Elite Wrestling.

The Hardys def. Young Bucks

Matt & Jeff Hardy battled Matt and Nick Jackson tonight at Double or Nothing. Matt Hardy & Matt Jackson traded taunts to start off the match before locking up in the middle of the ring. The Hardys took control but Matt escaped to the corner and tagged in Nick Jackson. Jeff Hardy tagged in as well and locked up with Nick.

Jeff hit a shoulder tackle but Nick popped right up back up and delivered a shoulder tackle of his own. Hardy hit a couple of Clotheslines and The Hardys mocked the Young Bucks‘ poses. The crowd was chanting “Brandon Cutler” and the Young Bucks got annoyed and shoved Brandon.

Young Bucks isolated Jeff in the ring and beat him down. Hardy hit Young Bucks with a double Clothesline and started crawling to the corner. Brandon Cutler tripped Matt Hardy up on the apron and Young Bucks kept beating Jeff Hardy down. The action spilled to the outside and Jeff Hardy hit a flip onto Matt Jackson. Nick then climbed to the top rope and flipped onto everyone.

Back in the ring, Nick Jackson hit Matt Hardy with some punches to the face. Young Bucks hit a Splash/Moonsault combo on Matt Hardy for a two count. Matt Hardy planted Matt Jackson with the Side Effect on the ring apron and everyone fell to the floor. Jeff Hardy got Nick set up for a Swanton Bomb but he was able to get out of the way. Matt Jackson hit Jeff Hardy with the Twist of Fate, Nick followed it up with a Swanton Bomb for a near fall.

Young Bucks hit The Hardys with a Superkick Party in the middle of the ring. The Hardys battled back and Jeff set Matt Jackson up on the steel steps outaide the ring. Matt unloaded some punches as Jeff climbed to the top rope. Jeff Hardy hit a Swanton on top of the steel steps and Matt Hardy hit Nick with the Twist of Fate in the ring for a near fall. Matt hit the Side Effect and another Twist of Fate. Jeff tagged in and climbed to the top rope. Jeff Hardy hit Nick with another Swanton Bomb for the pinfall victory.

Jade Cargill Retained, Athena & Stokely Hathaway Debut

Jade Cargill defended the TBS Championship against Anna Jay tonight at Double or Nothing. Cargill sent Anna Jay to the corner and hit her with a Splash. Jade climbed to the top rope but Anna tripped her up. Jade went for a Clothesline but Anna dodged it and connected with a Slingblade.

The action spilled out of the ring and the champion sent Anna into the steel steps. Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet went for an attack outside the ring but Anna Jay beat them down. Cargill hit Anna Jay with a big boot and then went for Jaded but Anna countered into a roll-up for a near fall. Mark Sterling came down to the ring with a crutch but Anna took it away and bashed Jade with it while the referee was distracted. John Silver then ran down to the ring and planted Mark Sterling with a Suplex. Cargill connected with a swinging Powerslam and then went for Jaded again but Anna escaped. Anna locked in a Sleeper Hold but Cargill escaped. Jade went for a Splash in the corner but Anna dodged it and climbed to the top rope.

Cargill met her up there as Stokely Hathaway (FKA Malcom Bivens in NXT) made his way down the entrance ramp. Cargill planted Anna with Jaded off the top rope. After the match, Jade and the Baddies started beating down Anna before Kris Statlander rushed the ring for the save. Athena (FKA Ember Moon) joined the party and trash-talked before Jade, Stokely, The Baddies retreated.

Julia Hart Helped House of Black

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) battled Death Triangle (Pac, Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr.) tonight at Double or Nothing in a Trios Match. Rey Fenix and Malakai Black started off the action. Malakia took control and tagged Buddy Matthews in. Buddy and Penta then tagged in and Buddy hit a series of kicks to the midsection.

Penta fired back with some kicks of his own and sent Buddy to the outside with a Hurricanrana. PAC and Brody King then tagged in and the big man sent PAC to the corner. Rey leaped off the top rope but King decked him with a forearm to the face. Both teams got into the ring and started brawling as the crowd cheered.

Pac hit Buddy with a Destroyer and followed it up with a Clothesline. Brody King planted Pac with a Bossman Slam and tagged Malakai in. Malakai Black hit Pac with a knee to the ribs and then some kicks in the corner. House of Black took turns beating Pac down for the next couple minutes as Penta & Fenix pleaded for a tag.

Brody King went for a Cannonball but Pac got out of the way and King crashed into the turnbuckle. Pac crawled to the corner and tagged in Rey Fenix. Lucha Bros sent Malakai and Buddy out of the ring and flipped onto them. Lucha Bros and Pac hit a Splash/ Moonsault combo on Brody King for a near fall. Rey went for a Suicide Dive but Matthews caught him with a DDT. Everyone dove onto each other until Brody King was the last one in the ring. Brody King looked around and hit a Cannonball onto everyone.

Back in the ring, Body King hit Fenix with a forearm and then Dante’s Inferno for a two count. Lucha Bros and Pac battled back and took control. Death Triangle hit Brody King with some superkicks to send him out of the ring. Malakai hit Fenix with Black Mass but Pac caught him with an Enziguri. Pac climbed to the top rope but Buddy broke it up. Pac hit a springboard 450 Splash on Malakai and sent Buddy over the top rope and onto Brody King.

Pac hit Malakai with a German Suplex and then a low blow as Alex distracted the referee. Pac climbed to the top rope but the lights went out. Julia Hart showed up and spit mist in Pac’s eyes. Malakai hit Pac with the Black Mass for the pinfall victory.

Adam Cole Won The Men’s Owen Hart Tournament

ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe battled Adam Cole in the finals of the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Mike Chioda was the referee for the match. The crowd chanted “Owen!” to start off the match before the two locked up in the middle of the ring. Joe drove Cole to the corner and Adam went after Joe’s taped up arm. Joe responded by beating down Cole in the corner with a bunch of punches to the face.

Joe launched Cole into the turnbuckle and then leveled him with a shoulder tackle. Cole rolled out of the ring to regroup but Joe followed him out there. Adam hit a Superkick and shoved Joe into the steel ring post. Back in the ring, Cole choked Joe across the middle rope until the referee broke it up.

Cole wrapped Joe’s arm around the ropes and stretched it out. Cole went for a Destroyer but Joe countered with a slam that drove Adam’s knees into the canvas. Joe followed it up with a Senton and went for the cover but Cole kicked out at two. Samoa Joe planted Cole with a Powerslam for another near fall. Samoa Joe then turned Cole inside out with a Clothesline for a two count.

Samoa Joe perched Cole up on the top turnbuckle but he escaped. Cole leveled Joe with a knee strike to the face for a near fall. Adam locked in a Crossface in the middle of the ring but Joe battled through the pain and reached the ropes to break the hold. Bobby Fish rushed the ring and hit a cheap shot while the referee was distracted. Cole tried to capitalize with the Boom but Joe ducked and applied the Coquina Clutch. Fish hopped on the apron again and Joe leveled him. Cole hit some boots and knocked Joe to his knees. Cole then hit the Boom for the pinfall victory and won the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Britt Baker Won The Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Ruby Soho battled Britt Baker in the finals of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Rancid played Soho to the ring. Ruby controlled the action early and focused her attack on Britt Baker’s arm. Soho connected with an Arm Drag and followed it up with a Clothesline. Baker went for a boot to the midsection but Ruby blocked and connected with a punch to the face.

Baker rolled out of the ring to regroup but Soho came flying out of nowhere with a Dropkick off the ring apron. Soho landed hard on her back and Britt tried to capitalize by shoving her into the barricade. Britt went for a Suplex but Soho countered into one of her own on the floor outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Soho and Baker battled on the top rope. Baker tripped Ruby up and dragged her down to the mat. Britt unloaded some kicks and punches in the corner of the ring and taunted Soho. Britt dominated the action for the next couple minutes and kept Soho grounded.

Soho battled back with some chops but Baker shrugged them off and hit a Russian Leg Sweep. Baker applied a submission hold and started raining down elbow strikes on Ruby’s ribs. Ruby battled back and connected with a Suplex off the middle turnbuckle. Baker hit a Clothesline and started talking some trash.

Ruby Soho hit Britt with a kick to the face and followed it up with a German Suplex. Soho climbed to the top and hit a Senton for a near fall. Baker slammed Soho to the mat and hit her with the Stomp but Ruby was able to kick out at two. Britt went for the Lockjaw but Soho was able to escape. Soho hit a Pele Kick and then applied the Sharpshooter on Britt in the middle of the ring. They then traded roll-ups and Baker got the pinfall victory (Bret and Owen WM 10 finish). After the match, they were presented with their trophies. Tony Khan and Dr. Martha Hart made their way to the entrance ramp. She was emotional during her speech and presented the victors with their titles.