AEW Double Or Nothing Betting Odds

The final betting odds have been released for the AEW Double Or Nothing as the card for the show that takes place this Sunday is nearly finalized.

So far, four normal AEW titles are on the line with only one expected to change hands as CM Punk is favored to win the World Heavyweight Title. Some of the more notable odds include The Young Bucks favored to beat The Hardys and Wardlow over MJF.

There are no odds for AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs Anna Jay or the Owen Hart Tournament matches.

AEW Double Or Nothing Odds

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of the show this Sunday. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Champion Hangman Page +110 vs. CM Punk -150

AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa -600 vs. Serena Deeb +340

AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus -150 vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland +250 vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs +250

Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Jeff Parker +110 vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz -150 – Anarchy in the Arena Match

Young Bucks -200 vs. The Hardys +150

MJF +340 vs. Wardlow -600

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) -140 vs. Death Triangle (Pac, Penta, and Rey Fenix) +100

Pre-show: Hook & Danhausen-1200 vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling +500