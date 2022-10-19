AEW Dynamite Viewership Tops NXT in Tuesday Night Clash

All Elite Wrestling‘s flagship TV show aired on Tuesday this week due to a preemption for the Major League Baseball playoffs. The special Tuesday Night Dynamite on TBS went head-to-head with NXT on the USA Network, a throwback of sorts to the Wednesday Night Wars that ran from October 2, 2019, to April 7, 2021.

Both companies put their best foot forward in their latest battle, with AEW presenting Jon Moxley‘s world title defense against Hangman Adam Page and WWE sending several main roster stars to NXT including Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rhea Ripley and more.

The October 18, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite won the night with viewership, averaging 752,000 viewers. It was the #8 ranked show on cable for the night with a 0.26 rating (P18-49).

NXT drew 676,000 fans and ranked #12 on cable with a 0.18 rating.

Dynamite returns to its usual time slot next Wednesday. NXT has a special event this Saturday night, Halloween Havoc, airing on Peacock.

Dynamite led NXT in 18-49 in every quarter-hour.



But in total viewership NXT led in 2 quarters, during Grimes & OC vs. Schism and later during the Quinn vs. Elliott.



Besides QH1, which likely benefited from the lead-in, quarter w/ MJF-Regal promo was the highest for Dynamite. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) October 19, 2022

H/T Brandon Thurston, Wrestlenomics