ESPN to Broadcast AEW Exclusively in Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands

ESPN has secured the exclusive broadcast rights for AEW programming to ESPN subscribers in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

AEW shows that will air on ESPN in those regions include Dynamite, Rampage and (on delay) the quarterly PPV lineup including Revolution, Double orNothing, All Out and Full Gear.

Here’s the official announcement sent in to SEScoops:

February 9, 2023 – ESPN announced that it has secured exclusive broadcast rights to top American professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW), bringing its premium matches and entertainment to ESPN subscribers in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands starting February 16.

This marks AEW’s first broadcast deal in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, and ESPN’s first broadcast partnership with a professional wrestling organization in the region. AEW, the new professional wrestling league taking the world by storm, is continuing its meteoric rise with record-high ratings, world-class roster and highly entertaining product.

Each week on ESPN, fans in the region can catch all the action on “AEW: DYNAMITE” on Thursday AEDT, and “AEW: RAMPAGE” on Saturday AEDT, with same-day replays and episodes made available on-demand. In addition, through ESPN, fans will have access to all of AEW’s quarterly pay-per-view events on delay: REVOLUTION, DOUBLE OR NOTHING, ALL OUT and FULL GEAR.

AEW’s star-studded roster includes Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Jon Moxley, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson, Darby Allin, Sting, Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill, Dr. Britt Baker, Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole, The Acclaimed, Jungle Boy, Samoa Joe, Athena, Toni Storm, Ricky Starks, Wardlow, Buddy Matthews, and Powerhouse Hobbs. Further bolstering its global pop culture infiltration, AEW has launched impressive collections of video games, action figures, trading cards, merchandise and more.

AEW will be available on ESPN in the following locations:

Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Cook Islands, Solomon Islands, Niue, Nauru, Vanuatu, Kiribati, Northern Marianas, Tokelau, Tahiti, Tuvalu, New Caledonia, American Samoa, Marshall Islands, Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, and Wallis and Futuna.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. In the U.S., “AEW: DYNAMITE” airs every Wednesday night on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television, and the fight-forward show “AEW: RAMPAGE” airs every Friday night on TNT.

For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW

About ESPN

ESPN is the world’s leading sports entertainment company and is renowned for delivering sports with personality and authority. In Australia and New Zealand ESPN operates the ESPN and ESPN2 sports television networks, distributed on the Foxtel, Fetch, Kayo Sports and Sky platforms. We deliver over 10,000 hours of live events and studio programming each year, with a broadcast rights portfolio that includes NBA, NFL, UFC, US Open, NBL, MLB and NHL, and much more. In addition, the ESPNews, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Networks are available to stream via the ESPN App. ESPN networks feature some of the most respected and recognizable sports anchors and reporters on the globe, with names like Scott Van Pelt, Stephen A Smith, Doris Burke, Adrian Wojnarowski, Jeff Van Gundy and Jalen Rose.

ESPN and ESPN2 and available on Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and SKY NZ.