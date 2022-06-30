AEW Faction Possibly Splitting Up

It may soon be curtains for one AEW faction.

AEW certainly isn’t the only promotion that leans on stables. The likes of NJPW and Stardom are quite group-heavy as well. Even WWE has its share of factions such as The New Day and The Judgment Day.

One AEW faction, however, could very well be in the midst of a breakup.

Gunn Club Splitting From The Acclaimed?

(via Tony’s Music)

There could be some trouble brewing between the Gunn Club and The Acclaimed.

During the special Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite, Danhausen and FTR took on Max Caster & The Gunn Club. Anthony Bowens accidentally hit Austin Gunn with one of his crutches, costing Gunn Club the match.

Afterward, Austin & Colten Gunn were not happy with Bowens. Things got heated, which led to Billy Gunn shoving Austin down and appearing to side with The Acclaimed.

For weeks, The Gunn Club has hinted at not being aligned with The Acclaimed, who have been pandering to the crowd in babyface-like fashion.

In particular, Austin and Colten are not amused when being referred to as the “Ass Boys.” Bowens had been leading the crowd to sing “Ass Boys” while The Acclaimed’s theme would play.

He did not do so on Wednesday night.