AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Live Results & Discussion (6/29/22)

AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts airs live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. It is the first episode of Dynamite following Forbidden Door. In addition to the takeaways below, it was announced that Scorpio Sky will defend the TNT Championship against Wardlow next week on Dynamite in a Street Fight.

AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts results

Orange Cassidy def. Ethan Page

Luchasaurus def. Serpentico via submission

FTR & Danhausen def. Gunn Club & Max Caster in a Trios match

Jade Cargill def. Leila Grey to retain the TBS Championship

Orange Cassidy made his way to the ring accompanied by Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta (Best Friends). Cassidy got a great reaction from the crowd. Dan Lambert brought a bottle of orange juice to the ring and cut a promo mocking Cassidy during Ethan Page’s entrance.

Page slammed Cassidy to the mat and posed for the crowd. Orange hopped up with his hands in his pockets and connected with a Dropkick. Cassidy then flexed for the crowd and went for a Body Slam but couldn’t lift Page. Orange transitioned into an Arm Drag that sent Ethan out of the ring.

Cassidy connected with a dive through the ropes and then a Crossbody in the ring for a two count. Page reigned down several elbow strikes to Cassidy’s head and went for a Powerslam but Orange escaped. Ethan connected with a shoulder tackle and Cassidy crumbled to the canvas.

Ethan shoved Orange’s hands in his pockets and unloaded a punch to the midsection. Page followed it up with an impressive vertical Suplex and once again flexed for the crowd. Ethan threw Cassidy out of the ring and Lambert mocked him as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Ethan connected with a Powerslam for a two count. Page went for the Ego’s Edge but Orange escaped. Page went for the Ego’s Edge again but Cassidy countered into a Hurricanrana. Cassidy climbed to the top rope but Page caught him with a right hand to the face. Page delivered another Powerslam for a two count.

Cassidy battled back with the Stundog Millionaire and fired up the crowd. Orange followed it up with the Tornado DDT and went for the cover but Page kicked out at two. Dan Lambert hopped on the ring apron with the bottle of OJ. Cassidy hit some lazy punches before taking a sip of the orange juice. Cassidy then spit the juice in Lambert’s eyes and hit Ethan with an Orange Punch, followed by a massive Body Slam for the pinfall victory. Cassidy and Best Friends shared a hug in the ring after the match.

Christian Cage Wishes Jungle Boy’s Entire Family Was Dead, Luchasaurus Is A Heel

Tony Schiavone interviewed Christian Cage on the entrance ramp tonight. Cage was sporting a black turtleneck and a jacket this evening. Christian got booed out of the building before he even said anything due to his remarks last week.

Cage stated that AEW management asked him to apologize for mentioning Jungle Boy’s deceased father, Luke Perry. Christian shouted that he’s sorry Jungle Boy’s entire family isn’t dead, except for his mom and motioned for her to call him.

Christian blasted Detroit before saying that he requested a match this week but he never said it was for him. Cage then introduced the heel version of Luchasaurus and he marched to the ring with Christian as his manager. Luchasaurus then demolished Serpentico in a squash match. Cage posted with Luchasaurus after he tapped out Serpentico. Christian asked Luchasaurus to inflict more damage and he planted Serpentico with a Chokeslam on the floor. Cage then disrespectfully dusted off his boots in Serpentico’s face.

FTR & Danhausen Picked Up A Victory

Gunn Club and Max Caster battled Danhausen and FTR tonight in a Trios match. Cash Wheeler and Austin Gunn started off the match. Austin tripped Cash up but Wheeler responded with a Back Body Drop. Cash followed it up with an Atomic Drop and an Armdrag. Dax Harwood tagged in and bounced Austin’s face off the top turnbucke.

Harwood connected with a Suplex and tagged in Danhausen. He hit a running Elbow Drop for a two count. Colten Gunn tagged in and beat Danhausen down in the corner. The crowd chanted Danhausen as he battled back with a Hurricanrana. Danhausen followed it up with a couple Armdrags before turning around into a Clothesline from Austin Gunn as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Danhausen hit a Northern Lights Suplex but turned around into another Clothesline from Austin. Gunn went for a Suplex but Danhausen escaped and tagged in Harwood. Dax hit a bunch of punches and Cash joined the party. FTR planted Gunn Club with three German Suplexes in a row. Wheeler hit Austin with a Crossbody as Harwood hit three more German Suplexes on Colten.

Gunn hit Dax with an awkward Neckbreaker and both wrestlers fell to the mat. Danhausen tagged in and delivered a pump kick to Colten’s face. Anthony Bowens emerged from the wheel chair with a crutch. He accidentally hit Colten in the face as Danhausen ducked. FTR dragged Bowens out of the ring and Danhausen pinned Colten for the victory. Gunn Club and The Acclaimed argued after the match. Billy Gunn shoved Colten down and the Gunn Club exited without their dad.

Jade Cargill Is 34-0 & Still The TBS Champion

Jade Cargill defended the TBS Championship against Leila Grey tonight. Stokely Hathaway and Kiera Hogan accompanied Jade to the ring. Cargill and Grey locked up to start off the action. Jade got in some knee strikes and then a slam. Cargill hit a Splash in the corner and followed it up with a Fallaway Slam. Cargill kipped up with ease and stared at Grey as she crawled across the canvas.

The champ delivered an uppercut before taking a break to taunt the crowd. That backfired as Grey rolled her up for a two count before getting in some knee strikes in the corner. Grey went for a Bulldog but Jade blocked it and hurled the challenger across the ring. Cargill hit the pump kick and then Jaded for the pinfall victory. Jade Cargill remains undefeated and is still the TBS Champion.

After the match, Stokely Hathaway accused Athena and Kris Statlander of being lazy. They rushed the ring and battled with Cargill and Hogan. Statlander and Athena isolated Cargill but then Grey broke it up. Jade and Kiera then beat Statlander down and rolled Athena out of the ring. Cargill and Leila Grey then argued to end the segment. So, it is unknown if Grey is a part of “The Baddies” or not.

Young Bucks Match Announced For Rampage

Matt and Nick Jackson cut a backstage and noted that all of their friends are injured. AEW Tag Team Champions noted that they can’t find anyone that relates to them in the locker room. Matt and Nick boasted about being the first two-time AEW Tag Team Champions and challenged Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto to a match Friday on Rampage. Jim Ross made his way to the commentary team to call the Blood & Guts main event.