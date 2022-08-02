A early listing for the AEW Fight Forever video game has revealed some new details about the much-awaited wrestling game.

The listing that first appeared on an Amazon UK page revealed that the game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

It was also listed for Nintendo Switch for a brief period of time. Though the listing was removed as fans started talking about it, leaving some Switch owners disappointed over the false alarm.

Amazon UK has listed AEW Fight Forever for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, distributed by THQ Nordic: https://t.co/sGkk6K4ENq



Placeholder release date is December 31, 2022.



See image for product description.



Gematsu page: https://t.co/kKy7PSunOl@AEWGames pic.twitter.com/2smRRC2LdU — Gematsu (@gematsu) August 2, 2022

New Screen Shots

Match Types

The description reveals that AEW Fight Forever will come with features such as a deep career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, and more.

The game also promises to include different match types such as singles, tag-team, three-way, four-way, ladder, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out, and Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

There will be an online cooperative multiplayer that will allow players to perform sequences of team maneuvers with simple commands.

The talent roster will be a combination of some of the most legendary names as well as exciting young talents. Though Kenny Omega has previously mentioned how there will be some important omissions because of timing issues.

The tentative release date for AEW Fight Forever is December 31, 2022 but things can change based on when the game wraps the development.