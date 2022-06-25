Kenny Omega Reveals When The AEW Game May Come Out

Fans have been waiting patiently for the AEW Fight Forever Video Game. While a timeline for its release is still not set, Kenny Omega is hoping that it will be ready before the end of this year. The former AEW champion recently had an interview with Fightful. He discussed things such as his recovery from the various injuries and more.

Providing an update on the development of the game, Omega mentioned how he didn’t know what ideas they would be able to implement in their budget when he first took on the project. Now they’re at the stage where the creative process is almost complete. They are now fine-tuning things:

“Now it’s almost time for me to find something else within this project to do because the creative process is almost complete where we know how the matches will flow. We know some of the systems. We know how the action-reaction type stuff [will work]. It’s now in a process of being tuned and then finely tuned from there.”

Kenny Omega Undergoing Plasma Treatment on Shoulder & Knee (Video)

When AEW: Fight Forever May Come Out

Kenny Omega then mentioned how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the game. It got to a point where it seemed like they would never be able to release it. Though now with the help of some old contacts that have now joined the project they are hoping to get it out before the end of this year:

“It got to a point where it seemed bleak like maybe we would never release this thing, but we kind of got past that. We hopefully can be on schedule to make sure that we get this game out by this year. Hopefully, fingers crossed.”

Apart from this, Kenny Omega also talked about the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV. He mentioned how his NJPW run was arguably the most important phase of his career. He said that he is very happy and satisfied that they have been able to create a forum with AEW where different companies can work together.

You can check out Omega’s full interview below: