AEW Fight Forever Playable Demo Coming to Gamescom This Week

The first playable demo for the AEW Fight Forever video game will be featured at this week’s Gamescom convention from Cologne, Germany.

This will be the first time that AEW’s in-development console video game can be played by the general public. The game is due out this year, although the release date has yet to be confirmed.

Amazon.com lists December 31st, 2022 as the release date for AEW Fight for the Fallen, but that is a placeholder until the actual date is announced.

AEW at Gamescom

In addition to the AEW Fight Forever playable demo, All Elite Wrestling is also sending talent to the convention for a series of live exhibition matches.

From Thursday to Sunday, THQ Nordic will host the first-ever AEW matches from Cologne, Germany. A press release sent in from THQ Nordic reads:

“Watch famous AEW talents fighting forever (well, maybe not forever) in our very own ring and bring incredible wrestling action right to you.”

If you can’t make it to Cologne, Germany, don’t sweat it. THQ Nordic will be streaming live from the convention center from Wednesday through Sunday live at Twitch.tv/thqnordic.